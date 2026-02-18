Polish tourist among 2 killed, 2 injured after dumper hits taxi on KMP Expressway

Gurugram: A Polish tourist and a taxi driver from Agra were killed and two others were injured after their car was rammed from behind by a dumper truck on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway early Wednesday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 4 am near Yadupur village in Palwal. The dumper driver fled the spot after the crash.

A senior police officer said the deceased were identified as Nafees (29), a resident of Basai in Agra, and Michal Majzik, a Polish national. Agnieszka Kacynel (27), also a Polish national who was in the taxi with Majzik, was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

Police said that Nafees worked as a taxi driver in Delhi. He had received a booking for a Taj Mahal visit and had picked up the two Polish tourists from a hotel in Gurugram in the early hours of Wednesday. They were en route to Agra when the accident took place.

According to a complaint filed by Manjesh Kumar, the injured truck driver from Uttar Pradesh, he had stopped his truck on the expressway after it broke down due to an axle failure.

“I had got down from my truck and was waving at vehicles coming from behind. A taxi coming from Manesar slowed down after I flashed my torch, but I was hit by the car and got injured. At the same time, a speeding dumper came from behind and crashed into the taxi. The car got trapped between the two trucks and was completely mangled,” Kumar said in his complaint to the police.

Kumar informed the police, and a police team reached the spot and carried out rescue operations with the help of a crane and locals.

Based on Manjesh’s complaint, police registered an FIR against the unidentified dumper driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The body of the taxi driver has been handed over to his family after postmortem. The Polish embassy has been informed about the death of the foreign national. The injured woman is out of danger. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to trace and arrest the dumper driver,” SHO of the Sadar Palwal police station Sunder Pal said.

Police said further investigation is underway and CCTV footage from the expressway is being examined to identify the absconding driver.