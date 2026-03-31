Joint teams of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday inspected roads across Faridabad to assess dust mitigation and waste disposal measures, officials said. Pollution boards inspect 150 Faridabad stretches flags dust, waste

The exercise followed directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) earlier in the day, asking both boards to form teams and survey 150 road stretches in the city.

Around 10 teams comprising officials from Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Chandigarh and Delhi were formed for the exercise, officials said. Each team inspected 15 to 16 stretches under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA).

“A detailed report about the condition of roads, including the status of dust suppression and management, was submitted to the CAQM on Monday,” a senior HSPCB official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the teams flagged unauthorised dumping of municipal solid waste (MSW) and construction and demolition (C&D) debris along key arterial roads.

“Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidence was submitted to the commission about MSW and C&D waste dumping along the Mata Amritanandamayi Marg in Sector 29, Palla-Ismailpur Sector 91 main road, Sector 51 towards the Ghazipur Shyam Premi Colony and New Industrial Township sectors,” another senior official said.

The audit found that a majority of arterial and connecting roads, especially towards the Ballabhgarh bus stand and metro station, were affected by unpaved surfaces, garbage dumping and open sanitary waste disposal. Internal sector roads were comparatively in better condition, officials said.

The inspection follows a similar survey conducted in January by CAQM teams across 127 stretches in Faridabad, which found 17 stretches with high dust levels, 25 with moderate levels and 66 with low dust levels.

“The exercise was aimed at reviewing the improvement in dust suppression measures in Faridabad in the last two months. New findings were submitted to the CAQM a day before its latest directions on April 1,” a senior HSPCB official said.

Officials said the findings will be used to strengthen enforcement and improve measures such as mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling and scientific waste disposal to curb dust pollution in the city.