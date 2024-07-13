Private road sweeping agencies in Gurugram struggle with illegal waste dumping

Private road sweeping agencies in Gurugram are facing significant challenges due to illegal garbage dumping by vendors from Delhi, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said, adding that garbage is being dumped in areas like Udyog Vihar. Private vendors continue illegally dump garbage on the streets after collecting from small colonies at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that the private agencies originally contracted to sweep streets, are now burdened with removing heaps of illegally dumped waste. “This additional task has increased their costs as they have to engage more labourers. Despite awareness efforts, vendors persist in dumping waste on the streets,” he added.

Bangar also said that waste is transported from Delhi to Gurugram during late night and early morning hours. The commissioner said that CCTV cameras have captured these activities, and at least 20 vehicles have been penalised so far. “The vehicles transporting fresh waste are private vehicles many of them without number plates. We have reported the incidents to the police deployed at the border but now we have decided to lodge cases against them if they continue to dump waste,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials added that the new door-to-door waste collection agency hired by MCG has deployed over 700 vehicles to collect waste. “The revenue model where MCG will charge residents for user charges of waste collection will be introduced soon and the issue will be resolved,” said Bangar.

Ram Swarup, a tea vendor in Udyog Vihar, said he has seen vehicles dump garbage at night when he sleeps outside his stall. “They have no fear, I have tried to stop them from dumping waste near the stall and I have recorded their videos, but they are fearless and openly dump it. They cross the border despite the deployment of policemen,” he said.

A senior police official of Gurugram police said that they have deployed their teams at the border to keep strict vigil. “We have given clear instructions to the teams to impound the vehicles which are found dumping waste. We will register criminal cases against them for trespassing and threatening for life,” said requesting anonymity.

Mahesh Yadav, a supervisor at a private company in Udyog Vihar, said that more than 20 vehicles enter the area from Delhi at night, to dump waste. “We have tried to raise the alarm and informed MCG and they have penalised them and tried to get the area clean, but they change routes and continue to dump waste,” he added.

The situation is exacerbated by unauthorised private vendors who cater to both high and lower-income residents, leading to indiscriminate dumping in public spaces.

The residents have complained about the mix of household refuse, commercial waste from unauthorised food vendors, and industrial waste from factories in areas like Udyog Vihar. “The absence of a dedicated construction and demolition waste agency further complicates matters, with construction debris frequently mixed with other types of waste,” said Avinash Singh, a resident of Sirhaul village.

Despite their efforts, street-sweeping agencies face severe penalties for lapses, including unpaid dues and legal actions. An FIR was recently filed against members of one such agency.

Residents have demanded surveillance at the Gurugram-Delhi borders to prevent the transportation of waste from Delhi, revealed Bangar. The commissioner also said they have formed three flying squads who patrol at night and are monitoring entry and exit points to Delhi. “We will take legal action against those involved in illegal dumping of waste in Gurugram,” he said.