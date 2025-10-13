PWD to build new bridge on Gurugram–Jhajjar Road to ease traffic near Dhankot

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to construct an additional bridge on the Gurgaon water channel alongside the existing one to prevent traffic congestion on the Gurugram–Jhajjar Road near Dhankot, officials said. The new bridge, measuring 7.5 metres wide, will be built to facilitate smooth vehicular movement in both directions and reduce traffic bottlenecks on the key stretch. PWD to add a 7.5m-wide bridge on Gurugram–Jhajjar Road, expanding the channel crossing to 15m for smoother vehicle flow in both directions. (HT Archive)

Senior PWD officials shared details of the project during a meeting chaired by DS Dhesi, principal advisor to the Haryana government, at the GMDA office last week. Officials said a tender for the construction of the bridge would be floated soon.

According to senior officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who attended the meeting, the new minor bridge will expand the total width of the crossing to 15 metres, easing movement for vehicles heading toward Gurugram as well as those exiting the city. “The PWD department has submitted that an estimate to construct the bridge for ₹4 crore has been prepared and a tender will be floated soon. The proposal has been sent to Chandigarh for approval,” the officials said.

In a letter to GMDA, the executive engineer, PWD, confirmed administrative clearance for the project. “In this connection, it is submitted that the work of construction of a minor bridge over the canal at the Dhankot bypass intersection in the Gurugram district has been undertaken by this office, against which the administrative approval of this work has already been accorded by the government for ₹3.94 crore,” the letter stated.

The PWD official also informed the meeting that the estimate has received technical approval and the culvert design has been approved by NIT Kurukshetra. Officials added that the proposal was forwarded to headquarters on October 4 for final administrative approval. Once approved by the competent authority, the tendering process will begin, and the contract is expected to be awarded in November.

In a related development, the PWD has already awarded a separate tender for the repair and reconstruction of the damaged Gurugram–Jhajjar Road stretch between the Basai treatment plant and Shyam Chowk near Dhankot, which intersects the Dwarka Expressway. The repair work, costing ₹8 crore, includes stormwater drainage arrangements and is expected to be completed by July next year, officials said.

The dual projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel delays in the busy Dhankot corridor, which sees heavy traffic movement between Gurugram and Jhajjar.