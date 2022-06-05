Raising the bar: Prisoners get the gift of education in Gurugram, Faridabad jails

Jails in Gurugram and Faridabad have begun an education programme for inmates as part of a new initiative. For four hours a day, classes are conducted to impart literacy to those without any formal education, said officials.

About 120 inmates with teaching backgrounds, or with a master’s degree, have been selected to teach their fellow lodgers. This work is completely voluntary in nature, and those teaching are being paid for their work.

According to officials, jails can also help people transform their lives, apart from being penitentiaries. The programme helps inmates receive basic educational qualifications which can help them find employment once they are released.

Muhammad Akil, the director general of police (prison), said it has been felt for a long time that jail inmates have day long systematic and scientifically designed routine. “The aim is to provide basic education to those who cannot read and write at all. Education can open many windows and instil confidence in them. We have designed their mornings and evenings in a way that they can study, along with their health and skills classes,” he said.

Akil informed that inmates appear for classes 10 and 12 board exams through open schooling and pursue higher education through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent, Faridabad jail said that they encourage inmates to attend classes and teachers from schools also take special classes.

“Age is no bar for education, now almost all our inmates can write their names. We have started making them write a postcard to their family members, essays, and a daily dairy to get them into practice,” he said.

In Faridabad, 140 inmates appeared for Class 10 exams, 114 for Class 12 exams, and 107 for IGNOU exams this year. Next year, 450 inmates are expected to appear for Class 10 boards. In Bhondsi, 40 inmates appeared for Class 10 boards, 69 for Class 12 boards, and 232 for IGNOU exams this year.

Harinder Singh, superintendent, Bhondsi jail, said that earlier inmates used to waste time doing nothing. But now, even if someone is inside jail for a few days it is ensured that they attend classes.

“All the classes are mandatory unless the inmates fall sick. Weekly tests are planned, and semester exams conducted, based on which report cards are issued to them. Twice a week we have group discussions on Indian politics and general knowledge. To participate, they must read newspapers and keep themselves,” he said.

This year, 440 inmates in Bhondsi and 500 inmates in Faridabad appeared for board exams and passed with flying colours.

