Raising the bar: Prisoners get the gift of education in Gurugram, Faridabad jails
Jails in Gurugram and Faridabad have begun an education programme for inmates as part of a new initiative. For four hours a day, classes are conducted to impart literacy to those without any formal education, said officials.
About 120 inmates with teaching backgrounds, or with a master’s degree, have been selected to teach their fellow lodgers. This work is completely voluntary in nature, and those teaching are being paid for their work.
According to officials, jails can also help people transform their lives, apart from being penitentiaries. The programme helps inmates receive basic educational qualifications which can help them find employment once they are released.
Muhammad Akil, the director general of police (prison), said it has been felt for a long time that jail inmates have day long systematic and scientifically designed routine. “The aim is to provide basic education to those who cannot read and write at all. Education can open many windows and instil confidence in them. We have designed their mornings and evenings in a way that they can study, along with their health and skills classes,” he said.
Akil informed that inmates appear for classes 10 and 12 board exams through open schooling and pursue higher education through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent, Faridabad jail said that they encourage inmates to attend classes and teachers from schools also take special classes.
“Age is no bar for education, now almost all our inmates can write their names. We have started making them write a postcard to their family members, essays, and a daily dairy to get them into practice,” he said.
In Faridabad, 140 inmates appeared for Class 10 exams, 114 for Class 12 exams, and 107 for IGNOU exams this year. Next year, 450 inmates are expected to appear for Class 10 boards. In Bhondsi, 40 inmates appeared for Class 10 boards, 69 for Class 12 boards, and 232 for IGNOU exams this year.
Harinder Singh, superintendent, Bhondsi jail, said that earlier inmates used to waste time doing nothing. But now, even if someone is inside jail for a few days it is ensured that they attend classes.
“All the classes are mandatory unless the inmates fall sick. Weekly tests are planned, and semester exams conducted, based on which report cards are issued to them. Twice a week we have group discussions on Indian politics and general knowledge. To participate, they must read newspapers and keep themselves,” he said.
This year, 440 inmates in Bhondsi and 500 inmates in Faridabad appeared for board exams and passed with flying colours.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics