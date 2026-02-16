Reporter’s Diary: An arrest made, but scars and fear remain

The pain and trauma he continues to endure is unbearable, he said, adding he has never faced anything like this before and hopes never to again.

For the victim Surender, 42, a contractor of Quila Colony in Badshahpur, things are very different. It has now been almost one and a half months that he has remained bedridden and dependent on his family for food and daily chores as all four limbs recover from more than half a dozen fractures allegedly inflicted by Tillu and a gang member for expressing inability to pay ₹2 lakh in extortion money, even as he had already paid ₹1 lakh.

It was a routine arrest for Narender Singh, alias Tillu, 43, on Friday. This was the thirteenth time he was arrested, in an attempted murder case, for being sent to jail, an environment he is well acquainted with now.

“Help me. I am bedridden and have become dependent on my family. I am living in fear. Tillu is continuously threatening me. It has been more than 20 days that police have not been able to arrest him. My life is ruined,” Surender said while seeking help from me on January 26 and again on January 29.

According to the account available, Tillu and 14–15 gang members intercepted Surender in Sector-66 on January 6 and assaulted him brutally. The attack took place barely a fortnight after police demolished an illegal market run by the Tillu gang on an acre of MCG land in Sector-66, a move aimed at ending the gang’s alleged terror among locals in Badshahpur and hurting it financially.

However, the gang’s activities appeared to continue, with Surender allegedly targeted as an example. The motive, as described, was to pressure contractors and traders in the area to increase extortion payments to offset losses from the demolition and possibly restart operations.

After the assault, I asked a police officer what they planned to do. “Don’t worry. We will set such an example of Tillu that he will be unable to touch anyone again in the area,” he said. Following the recent arrest, police released a photograph of Tillu sitting on the road holding his ears.

