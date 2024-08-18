Residents complain of encroachment and traffic chaos in Gurugram Sector 57

The residents of BPTP Freedom Park Life in Sector 57, Gurugram, have raised serious concerns about escalating encroachment and traffic congestion on the service lane leading to the entry gate of their condominium. In a letter addressed to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), residents have highlighted the challenges posed by unauthorised vendors who have set up shops along this crucial access road near Tigra Village Samaspur crossing, alleged residents. Street vendors have encroached the pavement and road in Sector 57 near BPTP Freedom Park Life society in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the residents, the encroachment, which includes tea stalls, cigarette shops, an eatery, and a cloth iron kiosk, has led to severe traffic bottlenecks, making daily commutes frustrating and impacting their quality of life. “We are close to 1,000 residents living in 400 flats in this society. The approach road connecting the society gate to the main road is in a mess, to say the least. Earlier, there were only one or two vendors on this road, but in the past few months, more have come in. As per hearsay, these vendors have the support of local dons, which makes the matter worse and more serious,” said Dr. Gobind Khattar, a resident of Tower B in Freedom Park Life.

Despite repeated complaints lodged with the GMDA, residents claim that no action has been taken to remove the encroachments or decongest the road. Dr Khattar added, “It’s a security risk, as many of our children and women walk through this road, and many undesirable elements can be seen loitering around these shops. We are seeking your help to highlight this matter so that it reaches the concerned authorities and they act on it.”

Meanwhile, MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar assured residents that the situation would be addressed. “We will send a team to the spot to inspect the violations. If any encroachments are found, we will take swift action to remove them and ensure that public spaces are restored to their intended use,” he said.

Residents have also expressed concerns over environmental degradation and the increasing security risks posed by unauthorised establishments. “The area has become an eyesore and is contributing to environmental degradation. The unauthorised establishments are a significant security concern, particularly for women who feel unsafe walking on the roads,” said Umesh Mathur, another resident of the society.

Traffic jams have become a frequent issue due to the improper use of the service lane, with pedestrians often forced to walk on the road due to the lack of a clear footpath. The situation has led to significant stress for the community, exacerbating daily commutes and creating an additional burden for the residents. “The inaction from GMDA officials is both disappointing and concerning. It appears that there is a lack of accountability and transparency in handling these grievances,” said Chetan Kumria, another resident of the condominium.

In response to the growing frustration, residents are now turning to social media to raise public awareness about their plight, hoping that increased scrutiny will prompt the GMDA to take necessary actions. “We urgently seek your assistance in highlighting this issue through your esteemed platform. Public awareness and media scrutiny could be instrumental in prompting the GMDA to take necessary actions and restore order in our community,” said Rakesh Malik, another resident.

In response to the complaints, RS Bhath, District Town Planner, GMDA, said that the issue may fall under the jurisdiction of the MCG. “If there are any encroachments on roads or green belts that are under GMDA, we will take appropriate action. Other areas affected by the waterlogging issue will need to be addressed by the concerned authority,” he said.