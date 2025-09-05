Residents in Sector 107 forced to use tractors to reach flats amid waterlogging

Residents of two residential societies in Sector 107 located adjacent to Najafgarh drain were forced to use tractors to access their condominiums as water from the drain overflowed onto the roads and entered inside the condominium and spread in the common area and basement of one of the societies. A car stuck on a waterlogged stretch at Dharampur road in Sector 107 on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The maintenance of both the condominiums is carried out by the respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), as the developers have handed over the maintenance to them.

Residents said that the situation is bad and there is around 2 feet of water on the roads and in the common areas of the colony. School buses, cars and other vehicles had a tough time entering the societies and also crossing the bridge on Najafgarh drain.

Mohit Jain, a resident Signature Solera said that due to heavy rain on Monday, there was waterlogging in the area for the last few days but the situation worsened from Wednesday after water from Najafgarh drain and adjoining agricultural fields started entering their society and it slowly rose to around 2 feet to 2.5 feet.

“With the help of civic authorities and local police, we have used earth movers to block the entry of water coming from the adjoining drain but water is coming and has caused a lot of problems for the residents.

Swaraj Verma, president, M3M Woodshire RWA said that heavy waterlogging has taken place due to rise in the level of Sahibi river (Najafgarh drain) as water is flowing from it towards their society and the road. “We have installed pumps so that water is drained out and also coordinating with other agencies to ensure situation remains under control,” he said, adding that the problem will resolve when water level subsides.

Locals said that residents are using tractors to reach their flats from the Dharampur village road. The road from Dharmapur towards Delhi in front of M3M Woodshire is also completely submerged in water. The Gurugram Police has however deployed police personnel to guide the commuters and a towing vehicle has also been deployed to push vehicles if they break down.

”We have been deployed since morning in this stretch to guide the commuters and if any vehicle is stuck. The vehicles are taken out using a crane,” said Mukesh Sharma, a police official deployed on the spot.

Another resident said that they were facing an unprecedented situation as such heavy waterlogging has never been seen by them in the last several years. “The Najafgarh drain is overflowing and all the agricultural fields in Kherki Majra, Daultabad and Dharmpur are waterlogged and filled to the brim. We are trying to pump the water out but there is no where this water can go. Unless the rainfall stops there is little hope that things will improve,” she said.

The state irrigation department, meanwhile, said they were keeping a close watch on the situation along with other agencies. Waterlogging in Dharampur and Sector 107 happened due to heavy rainfall in Gurugram and neighbouring districts of Haryana. ”

Stormwater from Badshahpur drain and water from drain number 8 from Rohtak comes into the Najafgarh drain at this location. The water in the Najafgarh drain is flowing into Delhi and the drain has not been blocked. We have spoken with our counterparts in Delhi on this matter. The situation is likely to improve in the next two days if rain normalises,” said Atma Ram Bhambu, superintendent engineer, state irrigation department.

Bhambhu also said the local administration has deployed pumps and tractors to ease the situation and prevent waterlogging.