Gurugram: Residents of at least seven houses in Indira Colony, Sector 52, are worried after a four-storey house tilted by several inches, police said on Saturday. The building has been evacuated and the owners have been summoned to the police station (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) more

The building reportedly began tilting three months ago. Residents said the tilt has worsened and cracks have started to appear on the structure. However, they did not alert the police or district administration.

The building has been evacuated and the owners have been summoned to the police station on Sunday morning, according to the police.

The matter came to light on Saturday when it was shared on social media. The densely populated neighbourhood has several houses close to the building.

Police said the owner has hired a contractor to carry out repairs. The contractor installed jacks, built brick supports and inserted iron beams into the foundation in an effort to stop the building from tilting further.

A resident said the building, built on a 100 square yard plot, was completed in 2010. “Earlier this year, the owner added two floors, after which the building began tilting,” he added.

Puneet Kumar, another resident, said the foundation may not have been strong enough to support the additional floors, which were built for rental use.

He said at least four families, including the owner’s, had moved out of the building. “It had also separated by at least two inches from the wall of a neighbouring house,” he added.

“Most of us constantly live in fear, as anything could happen any time and result in loss of life and property. None had alerted administration or police initially. Repair work had been underway for several weeks, but the building remained tilted,” he said.

Mohit, a close relative of the owner, said the contractor was strengthening the foundation and the structure. “The repair works will continue for almost a month, after which we expect that the building will be restored to its original position,” he said.

Inspector Narender Sharma, station house officer of Sector-53 police station, said the matter came to light on Saturday. “A team will be sent for inquiry at the spot and all departments concerned will be immediately alerted so that steps could be taken to prevent any accident,” Sharma said.

Bala said the police will take a written complaint on the matter and initiate suo-motu action.