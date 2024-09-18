Residents of Gururgam’s Ward 21 raise alarm over persistent civic issues

Despite repeated complaints over longstanding civic problems, residents of Gurugram’s Ward 21 claim to be neglected by authorities. With a population of around 130,000 and 36,390 registered voters, Ward 21, which encompasses areas such as Baldev Nagar, Laxmi Garden, Shakti Nagar, Veer Nagar, Nai Abadi, Firoz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, among others, has been facing everlasting issues such as waterlogging, blocked sewers, contaminated water, illegal constructions, and frequent power outages, locals claim. Sewage overflowing into a street of Firoz Gandhi Colony in Ward 21 on Tuesday (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Addressing the issues, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said, “We are aware of the challenges in Ward 21, particularly regarding waterlogging and blocked sewers. The solutions will require substantial infrastructure upgrades, and we have initiated planning for long-term improvements. We will address these problems step by step.”

Waterlogging and sanitation failures

The most pressing concern for many residents is waterlogging, particularly during the monsoon season when blocked drains lead to stagnant water pooling on the streets, they claimed. “It is a mess here during the rains. A spell of heavy rainfall and the water logging continues for days, making it impossible to walk without getting dirty soon after stepping out on the road,” said Ravi Gandhi, a resident of Nai Abadi. Gandhi added said the stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of diseases.

The problem is compounded by poor sanitation and clogged sewers throughout the ward. Sanjeev Kapoor, a shop owner in Shakti Nagar, highlighted that areas near the market are the worst affected. “The drains always remain clogged, and no one seems to care. Sanitation workers hardly visit the ward to clean sewers. Now, the unclogging requires a pressure jet but contractors don’t ever visit with them,” Kapoor added.

“The market lanes are overcrowded, dirty, and filled with water every time it rains. People take shortcuts through internal lanes, worsening the congestion and mess,” Kapoor said, adding that the overflowing sewers end up contaminating their water supply as the pipelines are old, worn out and leak-prone.

Similarly, residents of Ravi Nagar have been vocal about the lack of regular cleaning by the municipal corporation. “We have been complaining for months about the blocked sewers and poor waste management, but nothing has changed. The stench is unbearable, and it’s a breeding ground for disease,” said Mohit Ahuja, a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, Chanchal Kumar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, said that the persistent problems of sewage overflow, frequent clogging of drains leading to stagnant water on the streets and posing serious health risks, must end. “How long we are going to suffer? We pay taxes on time and here we are struggling to get basic infrastructure to live properly in hygienic conditions. When will the leaders listen,” he added.

Trespassing, illegal constructions and poor roads

According to residents, another growing concern is rampant trespassing in internal lanes, particularly those near the market. Mohit Ahuja, a resident of 4 Marla, explained, “People from other parts of the city use our internal lanes as shortcuts, making our streets overcrowded and unsafe.” He added that this has led to frequent thefts, as criminals take advantage of the busy lanes and lack of proper surveillance.

Illegal constructions are further exacerbating the problem. “Unauthorised buildings are cropping up across the ward, leading to overcrowding and poor infrastructure planning. There is no room for parking, and the streets are getting narrower. The worst part is, there’s no accountability,” said Sanjeev Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Devender Kumar, a resident of Ravi Nagar, added, “The Basai Nagar road near our area is riddled with potholes, making it extremely dangerous for commuters. I remember a tragic incident where a man riding a bike got into an accident after getting stuck in one of these potholes. The roads are also unhygienic because garbage is being dumped along the main road. The MCG workers have been completely inactive here.”

Frequent power outages

Frequent power cuts have become another daily ordeal, especially during the hot summer months, locals said. “It is almost a daily affair. We face long hours of power cuts when we need electricity the most,” said Arvind Singh, a resident of Laxmi Garden. The residents blame inefficient power infrastructure, which is unable to support the growing population and illegal constructions in the area and require upgrades.

“With so many unauthorised buildings and overcrowding, the power supply cannot keep up. We keep reporting the issue to the authorities, but all we get are temporary fixes,” said another resident Kamal Gandhi.

Civic authorities promise change.

With local elections on the horizon, candidates vying for the Ward 21 seat are promising to address these long-standing issues, focusing on infrastructure improvements like upgrading the sewage system, resolving waterlogging, and ensuring regular garbage collection. Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram acknowledged the problems but cited red-tape behaviour at higher levels in civic agencies, budget constraints and the growing population as significant challenges. However, residents are sceptical of these promises, having heard them in the past with little action.

“We understand the frustration of the residents of Ward 21, and we are working on long-term solutions. The waterlogging problem, for instance, requires major infrastructure changes, which are already in the planning phase,” said a municipal official on condition of anonymity.

Dharambir, the former councillor of the ward, said that MCG is not taking any action which resulted in severe issues of sewer overflowing and contaminated supply water reaching the houses. “Water contamination could be prevented if the sewers are cleaned and unclogged but neither MCG officials nor the contractors take any action even after repeated complaints,” he added.

According to the former ward councillor, MCG is to be blamed for inaction, even after multiple proposals for repair and development of basic infrastructures were submitted. “These proposals have not been cleared by MCG and are pending for months. We bear the heat of local complaints at the end of the day during these elections time as we must own up to the residents, which the officials are not bothered by,” he added.

Meanwhile, MCG commissioner Banger said they have to follow a protocol before processing a tender for any work . “We have already floated tenders and the pending work will be commences soon,” he said.

Fed up with years of neglect, residents are calling for swift action from authorities. Mamta Arora, a Baldev Nagar resident, said, “We have been living in these conditions for far too long. The elections are coming, and we’re hoping that the next representative takes our problems seriously and works towards actual solutions.”

Some residents have taken matters into their own hands by forming local groups to monitor illegal activities and press authorities for action. “It’s time to stand up for our rights. The authorities cannot keep ignoring us,” said Ravi Gandhi, reflecting the frustration of many in the ward.

In response to the residents’ complaints, Deputy commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “The civic issues raised by residents are being closely monitored. We are focusing on improving the drainage systems and preventing waterlogging. Additionally, strict action will be taken against illegal constructions that put undue pressure on the area’s infrastructure. Our goal is to ensure better living conditions for all residents.”

