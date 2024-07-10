Road rage: Four booked for assaulting man, causing woman fractures

Gurugram Four people were booked on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man following a collision between a motorbike and a scooter, which left a woman severely injured, with multiple fractures, and her child with cuts and bruises in Sector 7, Madanpuri, police said on Wednesday. Investigators said the woman was taken to a private hospital in the vicinity and was referred to another hospital in Sector 11 as she needed surgery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the victim, 33-year-old Neha Gulati, was returning home after picking up her seven-year-old son from school on her scooter when an oncoming motorbike, suspected to be speeding on the wrong side of the road, collided with her vehicle head-on. The incident took place around 1.30pm on Monday.

A senior police officer said she immediately rang her husband, Sahil Gulati, as the incident took place around 100 metres from her residence. Sahil immediately reached the spot.

“The suspect, being a local, hurled abuses which led to a heated altercation between the duo. The suspect then rang one of his associates and two more persons reached the spot. It was at this moment when the trio assaulted Sahil badly,” the officer said.

The officer said that onlookers and neighbours of the couple rescued them from the suspects, who fled.

Investigators said the woman was taken to a private hospital in the vicinity and was referred to another hospital in Sector 11 as she needed surgery.

At the hospital, the accused, his father and two associates allegedly assaulted Sahil outside the premises and warned him of dire consequences if he approached the police.

Sahil said that his wife was still undergoing treatment. “I escaped with bruises but doctors said it may take at least two months for my wife to recover,” he said, alleging an FIR was registered only after he approached multiple senior officials for help.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of New Colony police station, said that the suspects were absconding. “We are gathering CCTV camera footage of the incident. They will be arrested soon,” he said.

The FIR was registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Wednesday.