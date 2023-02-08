Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Faridabad student stabbed 20 times by schoolmates, dies

Faridabad student stabbed 20 times by schoolmates, dies

gurugram news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 11:52 PM IST

Police said the class 11 student was attacked after he got down from his school bus around 3.30pm on Tuesday and was riding pillion on a friend’s motorcycle

Police said the suspects have been identified and raids were being conducted to nab them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByLeena Dhankhar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified group of around 10 schoolmates and others while he was returning home in Faridabad, police said on Wednesday, adding that the suspects have been identified and searches are on to nab them.

The motive for the murder will be known once the suspects are identified and apprehended, officers said.

Police said the Class 11 student was attacked after he got down from his school bus around 3.30pm on Tuesday and was riding pillion on a friend’s motorcycle while on his way back home in Sector 56. They added that the boy was stabbed in the stomach, face, chest, and shoulder multiple times.

The boy’s family said the suspects intercepted the motorcycle and pulled him off the vehicle. “There were 10 boys who had followed him on motorbikes and a scooter. They abused, assaulted, and stabbed him more than 20 times. While stabbing him, they kept repeating ”now go be a hero”. They also threatened to kill two... [eyewitnesses] if they disclosed their identities. They all fled the spot once locals started gathering,” said the boy’s uncle.

The family said they were busy shopping for the wedding of the boy’s sister and his brother’s engagement, both of which are to be held the same day on February 18.

They added that they were unaware of the motive for the murder but last week, the teenager was involved in a fight outside his school.

The family said they are unsure if the attackers were the same set of boys he fought with. The two eyewitnesses to the murder have recorded their statements and are traumatised, said the uncle. “They fear for their lives,” he said.

Police said they have recovered CCTV footage from two spots and the suspects could be seen chasing the 16-year-old with knives.

Jaivir Singh, the in-charge of the local police station, said their team rushed to the scene and took the teenager to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“We recorded statements of the family members. Three teams have been deployed to identify the suspects,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.

