Schools to train bus staff before next academic session

The regional transport authority has asked the district elementary education officer to direct schools to hold behavioural training sessions for drivers and conductors of their school buses before the next academic session. The communique also directed that background checks of the school transport staff be completed before they are assigned duties.

Dhaarna Yadav, secretary, RTA, Gurugram, said officials discussed the influence of the workers’ behaviour on children, during a road safety meeting in February. “In many instances, it was noticed that drivers used abusive language and their conduct with their colleagues was rough. A student spends up to two hours on a school bus, to and from home, every day and a positive atmosphere is required. They should not smoke in front of students and should also ensure they do not chew tobacco or spit out of the window while driving,” she said.

The city has around 350 schools that use around 1,610 vehicles to transport children.

Officials said that as many students have complained of aggressive behaviour by bus staff to their parents, the directions are to ensure that drivers follow traffic rules and behave appropriately when performing their duties.

Schools have been asked to get the staff trained in personality development skills, including spoken English and gender sensitisation. A session on ‘good touch bad touch’ is also required to be conducted, according to RTA.

Yadav said there are over 1,600 school buses in the city and many schools have not got the police verification of their staff. “If a driver or conductor is found ferrying students without verification, their driving licence will be confiscated and strict action will be taken against the school authorities,” she said.

A monthly meeting with school representatives will be held after April once the next academic session starts, said Yadav.