Sec 51 society to be maintained by MCG

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the Gurugram district public relations and grievances committee meeting on Thursday ordered to transfer of the Mayfield Gardens residential society in Sector 51 to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) within a week, said officials. Just a day before the takeover process on June 15, the MCG’s projection of ₹ 16.21 crore was contested by the developer, who claimed only ₹ 4.5 crore was needed, leading to the delay (HT Photo)

Saini emphasised the public interest in the transfer of Mayfield Gardens to the MCG, ordering its completion within a week, said officials. The colony, developed in the early 2000s, has faced significant maintenance issues, including potholes, clogged drains, and unkempt parks and green belts, according to residents, who further claimed that the resident welfare association (RWA) have long advocated for better civic amenities.

Sandhya Dada, former vice president of the RWA, highlighted the poor condition of the colony. “The residents had to repair roads at their own expense, and parks and power infrastructure were neglected. We have suffered but we are hopeful following the announcement of the transfer.”

Kuldeep Yadav, former ward 29 councillor, noted that the fight for the transfer took over three years but finally yielded results. According to officials, a survey carried out last year in the sector attributed the delay in the takeover to issues in the projected cost for fixing civic deficiencies in Mayfield Gardens. In 2022, MCG took over seven other colonies, but the takeover of Mayfield Gardens was delayed due to a dispute over the estimated repair costs, they added.

Just a day before the takeover process on June 15, the MCG’s projection of ₹16.21 crore was contested by the developer, who claimed only ₹4.5 crore was needed, leading to the delay.

In addition to the transfer of Mayfield Gardens, the CM ordered disciplinary action against a GMDA patwari for neglecting a complaint about illegal encroachment on pond land in Noorpur Jharsa village. For water supply issues in DLF City Phase One, Saini mandated the strengthening of the water storage and supply system within two months, said officials aware of the matter.

The CM also announced an inspection of the city’s cleanliness drive next week, responding to cleanliness-related complaints and instructing officials to ensure no lapses within a week. “I have formed an inquiry committee chaired by the deputy commissioner regarding the complaints against illegal encroachment on vacant plots in housing board colony in Dhankot and deferred the case until the next meeting,” CM Saini said.

In the meeting, where Saini resolved 19 out of the 20 listed issues, he also addressed poor sanitation. One of the order further directed the MCG to ensure daily waste collection and proper disposal. The CM personally contacted complainants after several listed on the meeting agenda were absent. Upon being informed that their issues had been resolved, he called the complainants to confirm the resolution.

Separately, the chief minister expressed his condolences to families of four workers who died in factory blaze in Daulatabad industrial area on June 22. He announced compensation of ₹5 lakh for each of the deceased worker’s families and that the treatment of the fifth worker who is under treatment in Safdarjung Hospital Delhi will paid for by the state government.