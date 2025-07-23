Skill development scheme in Gurugram schools hit by staff shortage

The National Skill Development programme in 65 government schools across the district is grappling with a severe shortage of vocational teachers, impacting the quality of skill-based education meant to prepare students for jobs after school, said officials. (Representative image)In some cases, a single teacher covers two or three schools in a week, hampering students’ learning, particularly in lab-based and practice-oriented subjects, a senior official said (Rishikesh Choudhary)

According to education officials, 137 vocational teachers are required under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) scheme, but only 95 are currently employed, leaving 42 posts vacant. This shortfall is affecting both classroom sessions and hands-on training.

The scheme, launched by the central government and implemented in Haryana, provides training in 11 trades—Information Technology, Banking and Finance, Automobile, Agriculture, Beauty & Wellness, Media, Healthcare, Retail, Physical Education & Sports, Tourism, and Hospitality—aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills during school.

Vocational teachers are expected to conduct regular classes and provide hands-on training, but the shortage has forced many schools to share the same teacher. In some cases, a single teacher covers two or three schools in a week, hampering students’ learning, particularly in lab-based and practice-oriented subjects, a senior official said.

“Many times, we have to wait for our turn because the same teacher is working in another school too,” said Riya, a student from a government school in Jacobpura. “We are really interested in learning skills like beauty and wellness or IT, but without regular classes, it gets tough.”

Another student from a government school in Badshahpur, Arjun said, “Our trainer tries their best, but they have to travel a lot. Sometimes classes get cancelled. We want proper practical classes, especially since these skills can help us get jobs after school.”

Officials said the education department has a proper framework for vocational teachers, who are hired with relevant skills and sometimes receive further training from State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). These subjects are part of the regular curriculum, with students tested through theory and practical exams. However, many vacancies have remained unfilled for the past five to seven years.

Vijay Pal, assistant project coordinator for Gurugram, acknowledged the issue. “The scheme is very useful, especially in a city like Gurugram where students can easily connect with industries. But the reality is, we don’t have enough vocational teachers,” he said.

When asked about the shortage, Mayank Verma, joint state project director of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP), said, “We have already mapped schools and deputed vocational teachers wherever possible. However, we are working on appointing more teachers under the scheme soon to meet the rising demand and ensure consistent learning for students.”