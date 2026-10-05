Sohna Road sewer line upgrade to begin by month-end:NHAI
The sewer line between Rajiv Chowk and Sheeshpal Vihar is around three decades old and in a dilapidated condition, said officials.
Gurugram:The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the tender to upgrade the sewer line from Rajiv Chowk to Sheeshpal Vihar on Sohna Road, with work expected to start at month-end and be completed in three months, an official said on Sunday.
NHAI officials said the pipeline repair will use cured-in-place pipe technology. The sewer line between Rajiv Chowk and Sheeshpal Vihar is around three decades old and in a dilapidated condition. In the last three years, the Sohna Road has witnessed six cave-ins near Sheeshpal Vihar due to damage to the sewer line.
“The tender for the repair of the road has been awarded, and work will start soon. We have sent the technical design to GMDA for approval. The drain will be repaired at a cost of ₹58 crore,” said a senior NHAI official.
On May 6, a portion of the Sohna road near Subash Chowk, opposite SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, collapsed after the master sewer pipeline caved in, after which one lane of the main carriageway was barricaded.
The sewer line runs about 20 feet below the highway and carries sewage from sectors 45 to 51 to the sewage treatment plant in Behrampur.
A GMDA official, aware of the matter, said, “We have asked the highway authority to use the highest quality liner for repair.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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