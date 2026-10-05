Sohna Road sewer line upgrade to begin by month-end:NHAI

Gurugram:The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the tender to upgrade the sewer line from Rajiv Chowk to Sheeshpal Vihar on Sohna Road, with work expected to start at month-end and be completed in three months, an official said on Sunday. NHAI officials said the pipeline repair will use cured-in-place pipe technology.

NHAI officials said the pipeline repair will use cured-in-place pipe technology. The sewer line between Rajiv Chowk and Sheeshpal Vihar is around three decades old and in a dilapidated condition. In the last three years, the Sohna Road has witnessed six cave-ins near Sheeshpal Vihar due to damage to the sewer line.

“The tender for the repair of the road has been awarded, and work will start soon. We have sent the technical design to GMDA for approval. The drain will be repaired at a cost of ₹58 crore,” said a senior NHAI official.

On May 6, a portion of the Sohna road near Subash Chowk, opposite SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, collapsed after the master sewer pipeline caved in, after which one lane of the main carriageway was barricaded.

The sewer line runs about 20 feet below the highway and carries sewage from sectors 45 to 51 to the sewage treatment plant in Behrampur.

A GMDA official, aware of the matter, said, “We have asked the highway authority to use the highest quality liner for repair.”