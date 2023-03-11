A 24-year-old woman flight attendant trainee with a private airline was killed and her friend injured after they were hit by a speeding car on the service lane of Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48, on Wednesday night, said police. Speeding car kills 24-year-old woman flight attendant on NH-48

The deceased was identified as Anna Harris, of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. She was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Sector 69. Police said on Wednesday night, she was out with her four friends to pick up dinner. The friends were getting food packed from a roadside dhaba along the NH-48, after crossing Kherki Daula toll plaza, when the accident took place.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the accident took place around 10pm , near a multinational food chain. “Harris and her friend Ayank Khandelwal, who is also a cabin crew with the same airline as Harris, were chatting near the car on the service lane. One of their friends went to check on the food and when he signalled them to come, they started crossing the service lane. Just then, a speeding car ran over them and fled without stopping,” he said.

Sangwan said both Harris and Khandelwal collapsed on the road and their friends took them to a civil hospital where doctors declared Harris brought dead. Khandelwal suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the ACP said.

Khandelwal, a resident of Delhi, said he was with his friends Jatin Sharma, Rahul Tomar, and Shivam to play Holi. “Around 5pm, I picked up my friends in my car. Later, we decided to pick another friend Manvi from her hostel in Dwarka and planned to visit Harris in Gurugram,” he said.

He said around 7.15pm, they reached Harris’s house near Vatika Chowk in Sector 69 and decided to party there. “After an hour, we planned to get food from a dhaba along NH-48. Harris requested everyone to stay back in her PG and we all agreed except Manvi, whom we dropped home,” he said.

Sangwan said around 9pm, the friends returned to Sector 69 and after an hour, they went to NH-48 to pick up food. “Khandelwal and Harris were mowed down and no one could take down the car’s registration number. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the car and the driver,” he said.

The friends informed the PG owner regarding the accident after which he alerted police.

Police said they handed over the body to Harris’s family after an autopsy on Thursday and registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kherki Daula police station.

