Sri Lanka officials may visit Gurugram civil hosp to study health scheme

A delegation from Sri Lanka is expected to visit the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, Gurugram, on Friday to study emergency and cloud health initiatives being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), district health department officials said. (Representative image) Officials said the team will observe health ATMs and kiosk machines used for automated screening and early detection of diabetes and hypertension. (HT Archive)

The delegation, on a three-day visit to the National Capital Region (NCR), will observe health ATMs and kiosk machines deployed by Haryana’s Health Department at government facilities for automated screenings and early detection of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.

Officials said that Gurugram was selected as one of three health facilities in the NCR for the visit as the district has the highest number of ABHA IDs registered in Haryana.

“The administration at the civil hospital has begun preparations, including setting up kiosks and equipment, for demonstrations on quick screening and timely interventions. The delegation will also be made aware of the cloud services and registering patients’ digital health records through unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers/IDs,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer of Gurugram.

Officials said the delegation will be assisted by National Health Authority (NHA) teams and will hold discussions with hospital authorities on implementing ABDM initiatives, including cloud services, in remote areas.

Authorities added that QR codes have been installed across health facilities to encourage ABHA enrolment. Gurugram has over 12 lakh registrations, the highest in Haryana, while six district facilities are being linked to the NIC’s AI-backed NextGen e-hospital platform.