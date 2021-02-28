IND USA
gurugram news

Stage set for Phase 3 of vaccinations in Gurugram

The third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations is set to begin at 20 session sites in Gurugram on Monday, said health department officials
By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:00 PM IST

The third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations is set to begin at 20 session sites in Gurugram on Monday, said health department officials. Officials said that 10 of these sites would be set up at government hospitals and public health centres, while 10 others have been designated at government empanelled private hospitals.

On Monday only walk-ins will be allowed for people who are older than 60 years and above and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, said health department officials.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that the vaccination at session sites will start from noon and that only walk-ins are expected as the registration on the Co-Win 2.0 portal will start at 9am on Monday. “On the first day, 40 doses per session site will be allowed for eligible beneficiaries, while 60 will be meant for health workers who will be taking their second vaccine shot,” said Yadav, adding that health department is geared up to ensure hassle-free vaccination for the general population from Monday.

Yadav also said that the health department is looking at the third phase on Monday as a soft launch, expecting to vaccinate around 2,000 beneficiaries, which will later be expanded to cover a larger number of beneficiaries as the pace of online registrations pick up.

Residents across the state can access the registration through www.cowin.gov.in for the third phase, which will be inaugurated by Haryana health minister Anil Vij through video conferencing on Monday, said a government statement.

To ease the process of registration and enable beneficiaries to get vaccinated without much hassle, the union health ministry on Sunday stated that people can get registered through their mobile phones and four persons can register themselves on a single mobile number. However, all the registrants will have to carry their identity cards — Aadhaar card/letter, electoral photo card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, NPR Smart Card or pension document with photograph.

State health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the vaccine will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and will be administered at a cost of 250 at government empanelled private hospitals. Vij said that all efforts are being made to ensure a smooth roll-out of vaccination for the third phase.

Sharing details of phase three of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, additional chief secretary (health), Rajeev Arora, said that beneficiaries with co-morbidities will have to get a certificate regarding the co-morbidity from a government or privately registered medical practitioner to qualify as a vaccine beneficiary.

Arora said that the beneficiaries can approach any government-run Covid vaccine centres and get the vaccine administered free of cost or can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal or Aarogya Setu application.

For the online registration for the vaccine, Arora said that the beneficiary can specify the date, time and vaccination centre where he/she would like to get the vaccine administered and then visit the centre on the specified date. The beneficiary should carry a photo ID and a certificate of co-morbidity.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 56 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district, with around 3,007 RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, 62 persons had tested positive for Covid-19, while 3,468 tests were conducted by the health department.

