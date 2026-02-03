Surajkund Craft Festival 2026 draws 30K visitors on opening weekend
The fair features 1,230 stalls, including 50 foreign ones, with theme states Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya and Egypt as partner nation till Feb 15.
The 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival 2026, which commenced on January 31, drew nearly 30,000 visitors on Sunday, organisers said.
The fair features 1,230 stalls, including 50 from foreign countries, showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, folk art, cultural performances and cuisines from across India and African and Middle Eastern countries, organisers added.
The festival, which will continue till February 15, has Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya as theme states and Egypt as the partner nation. The Uttar Pradesh pavilion showcases products such as replicas of the Ayodhya and Kashi gates, Banarasi sarees, Saharanpur wood carvings and Bhadohi carpets. The Meghalaya stall highlights cane and bamboo handicrafts, silk weaving, and traditional gold and silver jewellery.
Harvinder Yadav, nodal officer of Surajkund Mela Authority, said that restoration and restructuring work was carried out at the venue before the festival. “The drainage system has been improved and roads have been widened, with the minimum width now 10 feet,” he said.
Yadav added that around 40 free ferry services have been arranged to transport visitors from the parking area to entry gates.
The Haryana Tourism Department also launched the ‘Mela Saathi’ app allowing visitors to have information about stalls and parking space, among others.
Officials said entry tickets range between ₹120 and ₹150 on weekdays and between ₹150 to ₹200 on weekends. Children below five years of age are allowed free entry.
The fair also includes a stand-up comedy session by Amit Tandon on February 7 and performances by famous singers such as Kailash Kher on February 9 and Gurdas Maan on February 8, added officials.
Meanwhile, Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha reviewed parking, traffic, drinking water, fire safety, sanitation and medical arrangements on Monday.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), India’s apex development financial institution promoting sustainable agriculture and rural development, has allocated 30 stalls at the fair.
“I have been setting up a stall at the Surajkund Fair for 10 years and it gives me an opportunity to reach out to customers from across the world,” said Manoj Kumar, an artisan from Himachal.
“The fair not only provides a platform for artisans to showcase their products but also promotes the economic empowerment and self-reliance of rural and traditional craftspeople,” added Kumar.
