Surajkund Craft Festival 2026 draws 30K visitors on opening weekend

The 39th Surajkund International Atmanirbhar Craft Festival 2026, which commenced on January 31, drew nearly 30,000 visitors on Sunday, organisers said. The replica of Ayodhya gate at the Uttar Pradesh pavilion. (HT Photo)

The fair features 1,230 stalls, including 50 from foreign countries, showcasing handicrafts, handlooms, folk art, cultural performances and cuisines from across India and African and Middle Eastern countries, organisers added.

The festival, which will continue till February 15, has Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya as theme states and Egypt as the partner nation. The Uttar Pradesh pavilion showcases products such as replicas of the Ayodhya and Kashi gates, Banarasi sarees, Saharanpur wood carvings and Bhadohi carpets. The Meghalaya stall highlights cane and bamboo handicrafts, silk weaving, and traditional gold and silver jewellery.

Harvinder Yadav, nodal officer of Surajkund Mela Authority, said that restoration and restructuring work was carried out at the venue before the festival. “The drainage system has been improved and roads have been widened, with the minimum width now 10 feet,” he said.

Yadav added that around 40 free ferry services have been arranged to transport visitors from the parking area to entry gates.

The Haryana Tourism Department also launched the ‘Mela Saathi’ app allowing visitors to have information about stalls and parking space, among others.

Officials said entry tickets range between ₹120 and ₹150 on weekdays and between ₹150 to ₹200 on weekends. Children below five years of age are allowed free entry.