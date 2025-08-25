Survey to map waste depth at Bandhwari Landfill, charcoal plant planned

In a bid to address environmental challenges at the Bandhwari landfill, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated preparations to conduct a scientific survey to assess the depth of underground waste at the site. Bandhwari landfill. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The move is a part of the broader plan to remediate legacy waste and establish a waste-to-charcoal plant, aimed to curb pollution and ensure sustainable waste management.

Officials estimate approximately 12 lakh metric tonnes of waste lie at the site, forming mounds nearly 20 metres high. The civic body will conduct borewell drilling at 12 different locations across the site to gauge how deeply the waste has penetrated underground. The findings will help evaluate subsurface contamination and groundwater condition.

“The survey will not only provide clarity on the depth of the waste pile but also give us information about the water table beneath the landfill. Based on these findings, corrective action for the new plant can be taken,” said Sandeep Sihag, Executive Engineer, MCG.

Waste-to-Charcoal Initiative

The MCG has appointed a consultant agency to advise on setting up a waste-to-charcoal facility at the site. Groundwork for the project is expected to begin by next month, officials said.

As part of the infrastructure support for the plant, the civic body will develop boundary walls, internal roads, and water and power supply. Once operational, the facility is expected to significantly reduce the legacy waste, while also helping curb groundwater contamination and air pollution at the site.

If timelines are met, the plant will become functional by December this year, officials said, adding that it would resolve the long-standing environmental problems for Gurugram and Faridabad residents.

Hope for Cleaner Gurugram

Residents and environmentalists have consistently voiced concern over the landfills impact on air and groundwater. The MCG believes that the proposed initiative will bring the much-needed relief to the communities affected.

“Whatever steps are needed for the facility to get running are being taken. The survey will give us a complete picture of the underground waste and water situation,” added Sihag.

The project is expected to not only provide scientific disposal of waste but also bring Gurugram closer to the vision of a cleaner, pollution-free city.

Though the move has been welcomed, the environmentalists have stressed the importance of long-term planning. “It is important to ensure that scientific waste segregation and sustainable waste management practices are followed at source,” said Vaishali Rana, environmentalist.

The Bandhwari project is being seen as a crucial intervention in Gurugram’s fight against waste and pollution, with the potential to set a precedent for other cities grappling with similar landfill crises.