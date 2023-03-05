Gurugram: A group of unidentified suspects allegedly attacked a civil engineer over car parking and also damaged his Honda City car in Sohna on Friday night, police said. They also opened fire, police added. Suspects open fire, assault engineer over parking in Sohna

According to investigators, the suspects were in an inebriated state.

The victim has been identified Gautam Khatana, a resident of Berka village who works with a construction company in Sohna. The incident took place in front of a restaurant when the victim went to have his dinner, police said.

Khatana said he had parked his car on the roadside and went to the restaurant. “Within a few minutes, more than 10 men started abusing me and asked me why I had parked my car there. They started assaulting me and damaged my car. When I resisted, they opened fire. Luckily, I managed to escape,” he said.

The victim said the suspects were in a Mahindra Thar jeep and he gave its registration number to the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team from Sohna City police station reached the spot and recovered two bullet shells. “The suspects have not been identified yet,” he said.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under Section 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 307 (murder attempt), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Sohna City police station, police added.

