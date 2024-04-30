Tamil Nadu rice trader abducted from Delhi’s IGI airport, held hostage in Haryana

A 43-year-old rice trader from Chennai and his business advisor were allegedly abducted from outside the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi and taken to Bisru in Nuh, where they were held hostage for ransom, police said. Two suspects, identified as Mohammad Wasim, 22, and Mohammad Rizwan, 21, were arrested on Saturday. (Representational image)

Two suspects, identified as Mohammad Wasim, 22, and Mohammad Rizwan, 21, were arrested on Saturday and three more associates are being tracked, police said.

Investigators said the victim, Ramesh Babu of Karumari Aman Nagar, and his advisor Naga Charan were trapped by a Nuh-based gang. A gang member had contacted Babu on April 23 over the phone impersonating the owner of several rice mills in Delhi and Haryana and lured them to the Capital for a business deal.

Police said Babu and Charan reached Delhi from Chennai on Friday night in a flight and the suspects were waiting for them outside the airport in a car.

After landing, Babu contacted the suspect, who asked the duo to board the car that will take them to a hotel. Instead, they were abducted at gunpoint.