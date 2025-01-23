Tau Devi Lal stadium gets free Wi-Fi zones, CCTV cameras

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has turned the Tau Devi Lal stadium into a free Wi-Fi zone by installing ‘hotspots’ at seven locations as a pilot project, which if successful will be replicated across the city. GMDA officials said that the free Wi-Fi hotspots are currently being used by officials and government staff and they will create a backend soon, which will allow people to use it for free provided the pilot project is successful. The Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The authority has also covered the entire sports complex with CCTV cameras and the space can now be monitored from the GMDA command and control centre at its office in Gurugram’s Sector 44.

GMDA’s smart city division, head, PK Agarwal said that the pilot project of the authority is inspired from the PM-WANI (Pradhan Mantri Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) project which aims at establishing public data offices (PDO) like the PCOs which existed earlier. “The existing Wi-Fi space in Tau Devi Lal is presently being offered to government officials and staff, who are using it free of cost. We have created seven ‘hotspots’ in the area as we have already laid fibre network there as well across the city. We are planning to create more such locations at public places in the city but for that we initially have to create a technical backend for safety of users,” he said.

With GMDA having laid the fibre network across the city, Agarwal said that they are checking the feasibility of the pilot project after which it will offer free Wi-Fi services at bus terminals, government offices, at railway stations and other public areas. “We have also installed CCTV cameras at Tau Devi Lal stadium and now the entire complex can be monitored from the integrated command and control centre of the authority. Security will be enhanced at the supports complex with CCTV surveillance as it hosts important events,” said Agarwal.

To expand the CCTV surveillance across the city in a similar manner, the GMDA has also proposed a ₹422 crore project, which will help in installing CCTV cameras at most of the important places in the city. “We will also connect the CCTV systems installed inside condominiums and plotted colonies to enhance the surveillance network. Once the entire system is in place, it will greatly improve the security of residents in the city,” he said.