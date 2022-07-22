Three held for stealing cables worth ₹9 lakh from Rapid Metro line
Gurugram: Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing 280 metres of copper cables worth ₹9 lakh from the Rapid Metro Line, said officials on Thursday.
A theft case was registered at Metro police station on March 23, said police.
Preet pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they formed a crime team to investigate the theft led by Narendra Kumar, in-charge Sector 17. “The teams arrested two suspects on July 13 and 16 from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. They were taken in police remand and during questioning they confessed to the crime,” he said.
Sangwan said the suspects revealed that they had sold the stolen cable for ₹2 lakh to their accomplice who is a scrap dealer. They also disclosed that they have also committed two similar thefts in Delhi close to metro stations.
Police said they have recovered Iron rod, rope, iron used in committing crime and ₹27,000 from their possession.
Probe is underway
Gurugram: Man cooks up robbery story to gain family’s money
A 29-year-old executive of a private pharmaceutical company has been booked for allegedly stabbing himself at his residence on Wednesday evening and concocting a fake robbery story to siphon off his family's money, said police. Ahuja lives in an apartment on the first floor with his family members. Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said a team from Sector 10A police station was sent to the spot.
Fake gold: Police unearth ₹51 lakh from gang’s house
A week after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family who allegedly duped over 200 people of crores of rupees by selling them fake gold coins, police recovered ₹51 lakh from their house and arrested a goldsmith--who used to make brass coins despite knowing that they would be used for duping people--from Agra on Wednesday night. Police said the family often invited relatives and neighbours and threw lavish parties in their house.
Fall in paddy acreage likely in Haryana due to uneven rains
A fall in the acreage under paddy is likely in Haryana this year. Thanks to the poor rains during the sowing season. Since Haryana is one of the major contributors of rice to the central pool, the development may trigger alarm bells about the decline of rice output from the state as Haryana had witnessed nearly 50 percent decline in wheat output last rabi season. Officials claimed that final figures are yet to come.
Rape accused flees police custody in Panipat
A rape accused managed to flee the custody of the Panipat police on Thursday. The police said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the cops were taking the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat back to the district jail after producing him in court. As per the cops, the accused, Amit Kumar of Ashok Vihar in Panipat, was arrested five years after he was booked under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in December 2017.
RERA orders 23 builders to refund money to 63 buyers
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram, has directed the builders to refund homebuyers money in 90 days along with 9.70 % interest following their failure to give possession of apartments and plots in a stipulated time period. RERA chairman, KK Khandelwal said in July alone nearly 300 matters were listed before the authority for adjudication. In all 300 matters, the homebuyers largely wanted a refund and that shows the callous attitude of promoters, the authority has observed.
