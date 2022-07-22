Three held for stealing cables worth 9 lakh from Rapid Metro line

Gurugram: Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing 280 metres of copper cables worth ₹9 lakh from the Rapid Metro Line, said officials on Thursday.

A theft case was registered at Metro police station on March 23, said police.

Preet pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they formed a crime team to investigate the theft led by Narendra Kumar, in-charge Sector 17. “The teams arrested two suspects on July 13 and 16 from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. They were taken in police remand and during questioning they confessed to the crime,” he said.

Sangwan said the suspects revealed that they had sold the stolen cable for ₹2 lakh to their accomplice who is a scrap dealer. They also disclosed that they have also committed two similar thefts in Delhi close to metro stations.

Police said they have recovered Iron rod, rope, iron used in committing crime and ₹27,000 from their possession.

Probe is underway