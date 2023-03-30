Tolls hiked on Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Mumbai expressways, Sohna elevated road

Commuters on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Sohna elevated road and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have to pay a higher toll from April 1 as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the rates for all categories of vehicles on these roads. At the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the fee for private cars remained unchanged at ₹ 80 per trip. The rate for a monthly pass for a personal car has been revised to ₹ 920 from ₹ 875. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

After the latest revision, the toll fee has increased by 5-7% depending on the type of vehicle, said NHAI officials.

Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

At the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the fee for private cars remained unchanged at ₹80 per trip. The fee for light commercial vehicle has been revised to ₹120 per trip from the earlier ₹115 per trip. A minibus will have to pay ₹120 while earlier it was ₹115 per trip. A bus , a truck and a multiple axle vehicles are required to pay ₹245 for each trip, which is ₹10 more than the earlier rate.

As for commuters using monthly passes, the monthly rate for a pass for personal car has been revised to ₹920 while earlier it was ₹875. The pass for a commercial car will now cost ₹1,215 while earlier it was ₹1,155.

NHAI officials said the revision of toll is a yearly exercise, and the rates are connected with the changes in the wholesale price index. Nirman Jambulkar, project director, NHAI, said the new rates will come into effect from April 1. “The revision of toll fees is an annual exercise and it is linked with the wholesale price index,” he said

Sohna elevated Road

As per the revised rates at the Sohna toll plaza, commuters using the Sohna elevated road will have to shell out ₹125 at the Ghamroj toll plaza for a single trip, while earlier the rate was ₹115. A light commercial vehicle which was paying ₹190 per trip will have to pay ₹200 per trip. A bus or truck with two axles will have to pay ₹420 per trip while earlier they were paying ₹400 per trip. Trucks with three axles will have to pay ₹455 per trip while earlier they were paying ₹435.

A monthly pass for commuters will come for ₹330 against the earlier rate of ₹315, the highways authority said.

The toll fee for commuters using Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has also been revised and as per the new rates, a car or jeep will have to pay ₹95 instead of ₹90 for the trip from Hilalpur to KMP crossing. Up to Ghata Shamshabad the rate is now ₹185 instead of ₹175, and up to Badkapara, the last exit near Dausa, the rate is now ₹525 instead of ₹500, the NHAI notification said.

The Gurugram to Sohna stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12 this year. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had said this highway will ensure that travel between Delhi and Mumbai is completed in 12 hours.

