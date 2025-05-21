Menu Explore
Truck crushes Andhra techie on Gurugram’s Golf Course Extn Road, driver on run

ByDebashish Karmakar
May 21, 2025 06:49 AM IST

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police traced the victim’s family using his bike’s registration number

A 32-year-old man was crushed to death and his body mutilated after a 20-wheel truck loaded with stone chips ran over him on Golf Course Extension Road on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said that the truck had two of its wheels missing at the time of the crash. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Police said that the truck had two of its wheels missing at the time of the crash. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The incident took place between 1pm and 1.15pm near St Xavier’s School in Sector 49, police said. The victim, identified as Sheikh Imran from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was working with an IT firm in the city as a software engineer, they added.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer, Gurugram Police, said, “Such was the condition of the body that it could not be identified. However, his phone was recovered though locked, and his laptop was found broken.”

Imran was reportedly riding his motorcycle on the extreme left of the road, heading towards Ghata from Vatika Chowk, when the truck suddenly changed lanes and struck him. He fell under the wheels and was crushed instantly by four sets of wheels, said investigators. His motorcycle, surprisingly, had no visible damage, they added.

Police said that the truck had two of its wheels missing at the time of the crash.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police traced the victim’s family using his bike’s registration number. “The driver has been identified and will be arrested once the family files a complaint,” said Kumar.

