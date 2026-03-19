Four men were injured after a speeding truck rammed their government vehicle during a checking drive on Southern Peripheral Road near Sector 77 in Gurugram early Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. Truck rams govt vehicle during drive on SPR, four injured

Police said the incident took place between 1am and 1.05am when a team of the excise and taxation department was conducting checks on commercial vehicles on the SPR. The truck hit their government vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, causing it to overturn.

The injured were identified as assistant excise taxation officer Mahim Sharma, excise and taxation department employees Desh Raj and Umesh Kumar, and police head constable Krishan Kumar, officers added. They said that following the collision, the overturned vehicle trapped all four personnel inside. Commuters gathered at the spot and pulled them out before rushing them to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 for treatment.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver was apprehended at the scene. “He could not flee from the spot and was caught by the commuters. He was handed over to a police team that had reached the spot. The suspect was identified as Tej Pal who hailed from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday against the truck driver under sections 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.