Two burned to death in road accident in Faridabad

The incident occurred at 2am on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway near Maujpur toll plaza. The 16-wheel truck, which was carrying stone chips, veered off course, rammed into the divider, overturned, fell into a five-foot-wide drain between both carriageways, and burst into flames.

Investigators said that the fire spread so fast that the driver, Mohammad Sohrab, and his passenger, Manish Kumar, did not get a chance to escape and were burned to death.

Police officers said it was not clear what led to the accident. “It appears that the driver dozed off due to which the truck veered off course and overturned after ramming into the divider. The toll plaza employees were the first to see the accident. They informed us and rushed to the scene to rescue the deceased men. Three fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames. The bodies were badly charred,” said inspector Ram Chander, station house officer of the Chhainsa police station, adding that the truck was later removed from the scene using a crane.

Police officers said that the truck bore a Palwal registration number and was transporting construction material from Ferozepur Jhirka to Noida.

The charred bodies of the deceased men were returned to their family members after an autopsy on Tuesday evening.