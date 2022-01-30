Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two daily wage workers electrocuted in Manesar
Two daily wage workers electrocuted in Manesar

Three workers were busy painting walls when the metallic ladder came in contact with a livewire of 11,000V and two of them were electrocuted
Police said the deceased persons were identified as Pan Singh, (32), of Hardoi Gujar village and Bharat, (30), of Tagarepur village, in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The injured worker was identified as Bharat Kumar, (30), of Jaitia village in Nalanda district of Bihar. (Photo for representation)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT correspondent

Two construction workers fell to death while another was injured after they allegedly got electric shock during the renovation of a multi-storeyed building at Sector 8 of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) in Manesar on Saturday.

Police said the deceased persons were identified as Pan Singh, (32), of Hardoi Gujar village and Bharat, (30), of Tagarepur village, in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The injured worker was identified as Bharat Kumar, (30), of Jaitia village in Nalanda district of Bihar.

Police said the incident took place at around 10am. The three workers were busy painting walls when the metallic ladder came in contact with a livewire of 11,000V and two of them were electrocuted.

The workers resided in Narpur and Bhangrola village in Manesar.

“Two persons fell down from the building immediately after getting electrocuted. The loud thuds alerted the private security guards present at the premises. They rushed to the spot and found them lying without any movement,” a police officer said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.

“The injured person is in a stable condition and is able to speak. He is presently admitted in a government hospital,” the police officer said. He said that the building in which they were working was sold in an auction after which renovation work had begun.

Naresh Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) at IMT Manesar police station, said that cops will soon record the statement of the injured person. “A detailed investigation will be carried out soon,” he said and added that the autopsy of the bodies would be conducted on Sunday.

Sunday, January 30, 2022
