Two Haryana officials booked for ₹20,000 bribe demand case

Two officials of the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department have been booked for allegedly demanding a bribe from a public distribution system (PDS) dealer in Rewari after imposing a fine over record irregularities, officials of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said on Saturday. The officials have not been suspended so far; a decision on disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe. Inspection in June led to ₹2,000 fine; bribe allegedly sought to continue supply. ACB says inquiry confirmed prima facie evidence. (File photo)

According to ACB officials, one accused is a sub-inspector in the department, while the other is a senior official currently posted in Gurugram. The sub-inspector inspected the dealer’s depot on June 19 last year. Months later, the dealer learnt the senior official had imposed a fine of ₹2,000. “The dealer had approached the SI on November 3 last year to which it had replied that the senior official was yet to stop supply for his depot. The SI also told him the senior official has demanded ₹20,000 bribe to keep the supply chain to his depot running,” an ACB official said.

The dealer, allegedly harassed, filed a complaint on November 24 last year, prompting an inquiry. Call and audio recordings and witness statements prima facie established that the sub-inspector demanded a bribe on behalf of the senior official. A recommendation to register a case received clearance on March 19, and an FIR was filed on March 27 at the ACB police station in Gurugram under section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Inspector Raj Karan, ACB Gurugram range in-charge, said, “Arrests will be made only after there are strong evidences against both the officers.”