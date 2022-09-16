Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Two held for smuggling illegal weapons in Gurugram

Two held for smuggling illegal weapons in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:14 AM IST

According to Surender Sheoran, assistant commissioner of police (crime), the arrested gang members bought weapons from illegal manufacturers in Uttar Pradesh and sold them at a high margin

The suspects told the police that they procured illegal weapons from UP and supply them to local gangsters and snatchers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

Faridabad police on Wednesday arrested two members of an interstate gang involved in the alleged supply of illegal weapons to local gangsters in Delhi-NCR. Police recovered six country-made revolvers, two pistols, two country-made guns and eight live cartridges from their possession.

According to Surender Sheoran, assistant commissioner of police (crime), the arrested gang members bought weapons from illegal manufacturers in Uttar Pradesh and sold them at a high margin. “A weapon that was bought for 2,500 was sold for 8,000, Any pistol that was bought for 12,000 was sold for 20,00, while a gun procured for 5,000 was sold for 12,000,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Krishna Singh and Hari Om of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Sheoran said the suspects were apprehended from the Bypass Road on Wednesday night while they were trying to enter Faridabad with a consignment. “We received a tip-off that two people will enter Faridabad with a supply of illegal weapons and deployed our teams at the border,” he informed.

The suspects told the police that they procured illegal weapons from UP and supply them to local gangsters and snatchers. They are being questioned to ascertain details of the buyers. Cops have identified another gang member who placed orders with the arrested men and received consignments in Delhi and Faridabad.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects at Faridabad police station. Krishna and Hari have been taken on two-day police remand.

Friday, September 16, 2022
