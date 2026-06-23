Two more routes on table for IGI Airport-Gurugram Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed two options to extend the Airport Express Metro Line to Gurugram, with both draft detailed project reports (DPRs) presented during the 65th Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) Board meeting held in Chandigarh on Monday. (Representative image) The proposals have evolved over more than a decade, with revised alignments and DPRs presented during the HMRTC Board meeting on Monday. (HT Archive)

The proposals include extending the line from Yashobhoomi station to Rajiv Chowk on NH 48 and from Dwarka Sector 21 to Sector 21 Gurugram. The draft DPRs have been shared with HMRTC and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). An official aware of the matter said that three proposals to connect Gurugram with Dwarka are now under consideration, and the final decision will be taken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The meeting was chaired by Anurag Rastogi, chief secretary of Haryana.

A senior HMRTC official, who is aware of the matter, said the two DMRC proposals recommend underground construction. “The draft DPRs have been shared, and both these proposals suggested underground construction of these metro lines. A meeting in this regard was also held under the aegis of the union housing ministry, and it was suggested that alignment of both these corridors should be combined and stations should be proposed at Bijwasan and Kapashera,” said the official, adding that HMRTC has also proposed a metro line between Rezangla Chowk and Dwarka Sector 21.

According to officials, three proposals are currently under consideration: extending the Airport Express Line from Yashobhoomi station to Rajiv Chowk on NH 48; extending the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Sector 21 Gurugram; and HMRTC’s proposed metro corridor between Rezangla Chowk and Dwarka Sector 21. Earlier submissions of proposals under the Union housing ministry also suggested combining the two Airport Express alignments and providing stations at Bijwasan and Kapashera to improve connectivity.

The official said all three proposals remain under consideration. “We have conducted ridership studies and compared the routes. The final decision in this regard will be taken by Ministry of housing and urban affairs and we will construct the line as per its directions,” he said.