Two held for 2019 Hero Honda Chowk flyover collapse

Gurugram: Four years after a portion of Hero Honda Chowk flyover collapsed, Gurugram police on Thursday arrested two officials of the private firm that was responsible for the supervision of the flyover construction. Both the suspects were granted bail after they joined the investigation, police added. Gurugram, India-April 23, 2023: Vehicles ply on National Highway-48 on an overcast day near Hero Honda chowk, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 23 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) appointed the firm to supervise the construction of the flyover undertaken by a contractor.

On May 8, 2019, a large chunk of concrete fell off the surface of the flyover in the early hours, creating a large crater on the road. On May 15 that year, a three-member NHAI technical team visited the Hero Honda Chowk flyover and examined the damaged surface. The team had said that they would probe the matter and suggest tests to check its structural integrity.

Suresh Panghal, assistant commissioner of police, said an investigation was carried out by Gurugram police and reports submitted by the NHAI were examined.

“We had roped in an expert to examine the technicality of the road and found the firm at fault after which their employees were arrested. It took four years to examine and analyse the reports from different agencies,” he said.

The construction of the eight-lane Hero Honda Chowk flyover commenced in November 2014. The Delhi-Jaipur carriageway was inaugurated in March 2017, while the rest of the flyover was opened for traffic months later. The 1.4km flyover was sanctioned on August 28, 2014 at a cost of ₹197 crore.

Ramesh Kumar, an RTI activist who lodged the police complaint, alleged that poor quality construction materials were used.

A case was registered against unnamed officials of the NHAI and its contractor under sections 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said after the complaint, they had collected samples of the damaged part of the flyover and sent them for examination.

“It was revealed in the lab report that substandard quality of materials was used. A team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) was roped in to repair the flyover and for about three months, a part of the flyover was dismantled and rebuilt,” said Panghal.

