Union ministers launches for 750a urban forest ‘Matri Van’ in Gurugram

Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupender Yadav on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Matri Van, a 750-acre theme-based urban forest to be developed near Sector 54 in Gurugram to revive the ecological health of the Aravalli hills and enhance green cover across the National Capital Region, officials said. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar (left), along with minister Bhupendra Yadav (centre), and minister Rao Narbir Singh (right) at Garat Pur Bas village on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The forest, envisioned as a “green heart” of Delhi-NCR, is part of the central government’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. It is expected to function as a natural carbon sink, enhance air quality, and offer ecological relief to the rapidly urbanising region. The project is targeted for completion within five years.

Inspecting the site near Sakatpur village, Union environment minister Yadav described the initiative as an “urban lung” for Gurugram. “Under the Green Aravalli Project, we’re bringing back local biodiversity across 29 districts in five states. Matri Van will not only rejuvenate the fragile Aravalli ecosystem but also create a green legacy for generations to come,” he said.

Union housing and urban affairs minister Khattar emphasised the importance of balancing development with environmental sustainability. “Gurugram must become a symbol of green growth. This project is not just about planting trees—it’s about nurturing a sustainable future,” he said, encouraging citizens to become Van Mitras (friends of the forest) and support its long-term upkeep.

The event drew schoolchildren, NGOs, RWAs, CSR teams, and volunteers—signalling community ownership of the project. As air quality deteriorates and green space vanishes in Gurugram, Matri Van seeks to embed climate resilience into urban planning, officials said.

Safari vital for eco-tourism push

Matri Van forms part of a broader green infrastructure drive that includes an ambitious 10,000-acre jungle safari project spanning the Gurugram and Nuh districts, which is expected to become a major tourist attraction in the coming years. On Saturday, Union ministers Khattar and Yadav also inspected the proposed safari site near Sakatpur village.

Speaking at the location, Khattar said the project has the potential to significantly boost tourism in Haryana. “The jungle safari will play a key role in preserving the natural beauty, biodiversity, and historical heritage of the Aravalli mountain range passing through the state. It will be developed with world-class facilities, making it a popular destination for tourists,” he said, adding that the safari will be implemented in four phases, with Phase 1 covering 2,500 acres.

The project, he added, will promote ecotourism, support wildlife conservation, and provide local employment. minister Yadav assured full central support for the initiative and held detailed discussions with Khattar and senior Haryana forest department officials on the blueprint for Phase 1.

The safari will include local tree species and wildlife-friendly ecosystems to sustain biodiversity. A detailed roadmap is being prepared for the staggered rollout, with four entry gates planned: near Sohna on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, on the Tauru–Sohna Road, near Naurangpur, and at Sakatpur village. The ministers also reviewed a documentary and design presentation prepared by the Forest Department for Phase 1.

CSR partnerships to anchor Matri Van

The forest at Matri Van will feature indigenous flora such as banyan, peepal, neem, and gulhar, replacing invasive species like Kabuli Kikar, according to forest conservator Subhash Yadav. The site will also house a Nakshatra Vatika, Rashi Vatika, butterfly park, cactus garden, and other thematic plantations aimed at promoting ecotourism and environmental education.

The project will be developed through government–public partnerships, with private industries contributing via their CSR initiatives.

Several real estate players have pledged support. Pankaj Singla, vice-president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Haryana, termed it a step toward “green urbanism” and said Mapsko Group had adopted a 10-acre patch for plantation. “This isn’t just about restoring land. It’s about restoring our relationship with nature,” he said.

Harendra Nagar, spokesperson for Paras Buildtech, added, “This initiative isn’t just about planting trees, it’s about sowing hope for future generations. Our five-acre plantation drive under the Matri Van mission is a step toward restoring the ecological balance of the Aravallis and igniting a sense of stewardship among citizens.”