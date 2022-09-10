‘Urban forest’ over 100 acres in Gurugram Sector 109 soon
A tree plantation drive was held in Sector 109 on Saturday to commence the project, in presence of mayor Madhu Azad, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, and officials from GMDA, MCG and the private company
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Saturday that it will develop an urban forest over 10 acres of land in Sector 109, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and a multinational consultancy company.
A tree plantation drive was held in Sector 109 on Saturday to commence the project, in presence of mayor Madhu Azad, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, and officials from GMDA, MCG and the private company.
Subash Yadav, additional CEO of GMDA, said the move aims at expanding the city’s green cover and reducing carbon footprint.
“The environment wings of MCG and GMDA will provide technical guidance for the project, and consultancy firm Deloitte and its partners will execute the project. This project will help in mitigating the climate change crisis, and ensure a better future,” Yadav said.
GMDA is also set to revive ecosystems such degraded forest land, hills, ponds among others in the city, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Projects (UNDP), said officials. “Several UNDP teams visited the Aravalli hills in Naurangpur, Gairatpur Bas, and nearby areas and we will launch a revival programme there soon,” Yadav said, adding that efforts are underway to curb pollution across the city.
-
India Gate may see vendors return soon as New Delhi council okays permits
The New Delhi Municipal Council has stated that it has begun the process to allow around 120 street vendors selling ice cream, ice candies and water to operate in the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue and its surrounding areas. With the NDMC move, street vendors will return to the India Gate area 20 months after they were removed as part of redevelopment work for the Central Vista.
-
DTCP to step up outreach efforts for regularising unauthorised colonies
The Haryana government's proposal to regularise illegal colonies and give the residents outside the municipal limits basic civic infrastructure — to be executed by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) — has met with a lukewarm response, said officials privy to the matter on Saturday. According to officials, DTCP received only seven applications from the dwellers of the total 100 such colonies, mostly on the outskirts of the city, till Friday.
-
AAP will regularise contractual workers wherever it forms government: Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party will regularize contract workers wherever its forms a government, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, urging the central and other state governments to also do the same, citing the example of Punjab where the employment of 8,000 teachers have been regularised. The Punjab government run by the AAP has regularised 8,736 contractual teachers and several thousand other contract workers will soon be regularised, hKejriwalpromised.
-
U.P. CM Yogi visits kin of late BJP MLA Arvind Giri in Gola
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family members of the late Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Giri in Gola town of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday. A five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency, 65, Giri, had died after suffering a heart attack in his car near Sidhauli (in Sitapur district) while he was on his way to Lucknow on September 6. There the CM placed a wreath. Later, Adityanath met Giri's family members.
-
3 nabbed for murder after man killed, four injured in outer Delhi
A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after a group of assailants went on a stabbing spree in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday. According to police, the stabbing incidents occurred at two different places in Mangolpuri in a quick succession on Friday afternoon. Three of the eight suspects, identified as Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet, were arrested while four teams have been formed to nab those absconding, they said.
