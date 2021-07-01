Urban forest over 400 acres to come up in Aravallis

The forest department is planning to develop an urban forest over 400 acres in the Aravallis. They said that a proposal has been made in this regard, and it will be sent to the Haryana government within two weeks.

Rajeev Tejyan, divisional forest officer for Gurugram, said, “We have made a proposal for developing a green forest in the district, which will be spread across mainly three villages — Sakatpur, Gairatpur Bas and Naurangpur — that are part of the Aravallis. We are focusing on developing native plant species here, so that the native flora and fauna can flourish here once again.”

The forest department is planning to fence the entire forest, along with boundary walls, so that the forest area is not encroached upon, Tejyan added. “At present, Aravallis in this region mostly have alien and invasive species which affects the wildlife. The invasive species has blocked the movement of black buck, which was earlier found in this region. Once we plant native species like Ronjh, Kair, and Jaal in the forest, the original ecosystem of Aravallis can be developed. Also, fencing will help us in controlling biotic pressures, and will increase the survival rate of the plants... Biotic pressures such as grazing by cattle, illegal encroachments, and pathways through forest that lead to fragmentation, can be controlled.”

Meanwhile, the forest department and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), along with three private firms, are working together to develop a nagar van (urban forest) in Chakkarpur area, officials said on Thursday. This will be an extension of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, covering over 200 acres, in the city.

According to the project description, the urban forest will be developed at Sikanderpur/Chakkarpur Aravallis as per the guidelines of Nagar Van Yojana of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India. It will act as a place for providing a wholesome healthy living environment for the residents of Gurugram, and thus contributing to the growth of a green, clean, healthy and sustainable city