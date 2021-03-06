Vaccination centres open advance booking till March-end on Co-Win platform
Residents of the city can now book their appointment for Covid-19 vaccination days in advance as private and government hospitals on Saturday opened the schedule for the entire month on Co-Win portal.
District health department officials, however, said that private hospitals will have to equally cater to people for on-spot vaccination.
“Slots for advance appointments for March can now be seen on CoWIN portal for government and private health facilities, so that people can select the date and location for taking the vaccine jab. Considering the high turnout for walk-in registration and vaccination in government facilities, only 30-40 per cent of vaccines will be kept aside per day for advanced self-registered beneficiaries,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.
Private hospitals will have to keep all slots open for walk-in beneficiaries, Yadav said, adding, “They have to plan 100 per cent open slots for walk-in beneficiaries. Therefore, they cannot limit doses only for those who have taken advance appointments.”
Being the first week of Covid-19 inoculation for people above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 with existing illness, many people faced difficulties in registering themselves online for the vaccination.
Meanwhile, even though an advance appointment of 24 hours before the vaccination started on March 3, on March 4, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had directed facilities to plan sessions on Co-WIN in advance of at least for 15 days to a month so that beneficiaries can book their slots — with choice of date and location — online.
Surijit Singh, manager for Covid-19 vaccination, Park Hospital, confirmed that the advance schedules are available on the portal. “We are getting calls from people for confirmation on advance bookings. Since many people have been reaching hospitals directly for vaccination, we are asking them to at least get themselves registered on Co-WIN to streamline the process,” said Singh.
At least 2,744 people above the age of 60 years, and 305 of ages between 45 and 59 took the vaccine jab in 30 private hospitals on Saturday. Currently, private hospitals can conduct vaccination from Monday to Saturday, while government hospitals can conduct vaccinations on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
From March 8, vaccination will be extended to 45 private and 22 government hospitals after the state health department on Friday accepted applications of 19 private hospitals to run the vaccination drive.
'Haryana's quota for jobs will spell disaster for state', says Ficci
- Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.
