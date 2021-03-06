IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Vaccination centres open advance booking till March-end on Co-Win platform
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination centres open advance booking till March-end on Co-Win platform

Residents of the city can now book their appointment for Covid-19 vaccination days in advance as private and government hospitals on Saturday opened the schedule for the entire month on Co-Win portal
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST

Residents of the city can now book their appointment for Covid-19 vaccination days in advance as private and government hospitals on Saturday opened the schedule for the entire month on Co-Win portal.

District health department officials, however, said that private hospitals will have to equally cater to people for on-spot vaccination.

“Slots for advance appointments for March can now be seen on CoWIN portal for government and private health facilities, so that people can select the date and location for taking the vaccine jab. Considering the high turnout for walk-in registration and vaccination in government facilities, only 30-40 per cent of vaccines will be kept aside per day for advanced self-registered beneficiaries,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav.

Private hospitals will have to keep all slots open for walk-in beneficiaries, Yadav said, adding, “They have to plan 100 per cent open slots for walk-in beneficiaries. Therefore, they cannot limit doses only for those who have taken advance appointments.”

Being the first week of Covid-19 inoculation for people above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 with existing illness, many people faced difficulties in registering themselves online for the vaccination.

Meanwhile, even though an advance appointment of 24 hours before the vaccination started on March 3, on March 4, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had directed facilities to plan sessions on Co-WIN in advance of at least for 15 days to a month so that beneficiaries can book their slots — with choice of date and location — online.

Surijit Singh, manager for Covid-19 vaccination, Park Hospital, confirmed that the advance schedules are available on the portal. “We are getting calls from people for confirmation on advance bookings. Since many people have been reaching hospitals directly for vaccination, we are asking them to at least get themselves registered on Co-WIN to streamline the process,” said Singh.

At least 2,744 people above the age of 60 years, and 305 of ages between 45 and 59 took the vaccine jab in 30 private hospitals on Saturday. Currently, private hospitals can conduct vaccination from Monday to Saturday, while government hospitals can conduct vaccinations on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

From March 8, vaccination will be extended to 45 private and 22 government hospitals after the state health department on Friday accepted applications of 19 private hospitals to run the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination centres open advance booking till March-end on Co-Win platform

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Residents of the city can now book their appointment for Covid-19 vaccination days in advance as private and government hospitals on Saturday opened the schedule for the entire month on Co-Win portal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

100 days of protest: Farmers observe ‘Black Day’

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Jaisinghpur Khera and Sunehra-Jurehra at the Haryana-Rajasthan border near Nuh on Saturday observed ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with fellow farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the past 100 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Heavily congested Krishna Chowk to get smart traffic signalling system

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Work on installing smart traffic signals on Krishna Chowk — a key intersection at Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road — is likely to commence from next month onwards, said Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Engineering student killed as truck rams into scooter

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A 22-year-old college student was killed and his friend injured when a speeding dumper truck allegedly hit their scooter, while they were crossing Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road on late Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

One held for operating fake call centre in Sector 50

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The police on Friday night raided a fake call centre, which had been operating in Nirvana Courtyard in Sector 50 for the past few months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man flees with merchandise without paying; booked

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:31 PM IST
An unidentified man was booked for allegedly fleeing with apparel from a shop in DLF Phase-1 market on Friday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

12 booked for demanding protection money from a stone crushing company

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The police on Thursday night booked 12 men for allegedly demanding protection money of 1 lakh from the owner of a stone crushing unit in Bilaspur area, said the police on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmhouse owners get notices for illegal construction on Aravalli land

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Sohna Municipal Council has sent notices to 40 farmhouse owners for allegedly building illegal properties on Aravalli forest land, said officials on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two held for selling counterfeit versions of branded clothes online

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police arrested a man and a woman in Gurugram Sector 12 on Friday for allegedly selling fake versions of branded clothes online, after attaching tags of various popular brands
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Parents protest against private schools

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Over 100 parents from different private schools of the city protested outside a private school in South City 2 on Friday against the practice of charging of fees other than tuition fees by the school authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram district to soon launch campaign to improve ground water level

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
With the aim of improving the groundwater level in the district, a comprehensive campaign for water conservation is likely to be launched in the city by the district administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

College students stage protest, demanding online examination

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Students of Dronacharya College on Friday gathered outside the college premises to demand online exams for the upcoming semester examination that is scheduled to start from March 19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG hires contractor to issue water bills all property owners

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
For the first time in thirteen years, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has hired a private contractor for reading water meters and issuing bills to residents — a practice that has been largely ignored by the civic body due to lack of records pertaining to water meters in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
Anupam Varma, partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the vesting of authority in a state government to decide the qualification, skill, etc, of employees of a private employer will be inimical to the ease of doing business initiatives of the central government.(File photo for representation)
gurugram news

‘Haryana’s quota for jobs will spell disaster for state’, says Ficci

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, Hindustan Times, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:39 AM IST
  • Ficci president Uday Shankar said the government’s move to reserve 75% jobs for the local population in private sector will spell disaster for industrial development and private investment in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Nuh farmers to block Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Protesting farmers from Nuh on Thursday said that they would block the Rewasan toll plaza on Saturday along with farmers’ groups protesting at various borders of Delhi, who will occupy the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, to mark Day 100 of protests at Delhi borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP