VHP, Bajrang dal members booked for hate slogan during protest march in Gurugram

The city police have booked Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) members on Friday for allegedly raising abusive slogans and promoting enmity between communities. Members of these groups organised a rally in Gurugram on Wednesday to demand capital punishment for two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, an incident that has sparked off tensions in the Rajasthan city.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police (west), said nearly 100 members of the two outfits assembled at Nehru Park around 5pm on Wednesday and marched towards Sadar Bazar before dispersing at Harish Bakery Chowk.

“Protesters burnt an effigy of ‘Islamic jihad terrorism’ and used abusive language. In purported videos of the rally, protesters were heard raising provocative slogans against a religious community near Jama Masjid,” he said.

Saharan said police took suo moto action against the organisers after receiving videos of the rally. The suspects were booked under sections 153A (promotion enmity between different communities on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting religious beliefs) 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), and others at City police station on Friday.

