VHP sends letter over ‘imbalance’ in admissions at J&K medical college

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal workers and representatives of several social organisations gathered at the Gurugram deputy commissioner’s office on Friday afternoon to submit a memorandum addressed to the President of India. The delegation protested against what they described as a “serious imbalance” in MBBS admissions at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College in Katra (J&K), alleging that only eight Hindu students were admitted out of 50 seats reserved for general category for the academic year of 2025. According to the VHP district unit, the memorandum was submitted as part of a nationwide campaign.

According to the VHP district unit, the memorandum was submitted as part of a nationwide campaign, which started last week demanding transparency and equal access in educational institutions run with religious or charitable affiliations. District minister Praveen Hindustani said the issue strikes at the core of constitutional justice. “Constitutional articles 29 and 30, in their current interpretation, appear to deprive the Hindu community of equal rights over institutions built with its own charitable resources. This imbalance is affecting the rights of the majority community and goes against the spirit of justice,” he said, adding that admissions at a religiously significant site like Vaishno Devi must respect cultural balance and community expectations.

District president of VHP Surender Tanwar urged the President of India to intervene. “We respectfully request that this matter be taken up urgently so that citizens receive equal educational opportunities. The present situation reflects inequality and injustice towards the Hindu community. Our demand is clear: conduct a fair investigation into the admission process, fix accountability, and ensure that institutions established by the Hindu community uphold cultural respect and equitable representation in the future,” he said.

The memorandum was formally accepted by the Naib Tehsildar on behalf of the district administration, who assured the delegation that it would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities such as the Prime Minister for further action.

The gathering remained peaceful, with participants stating that their objective was to ensure that their concerns reach the highest constitutional office.

The programme was coordinated by Gaurav Tyagi, co-district publicity head of VHP, and district minister Praveen Hindustani.

The college did not respond to HT’s attempt for a comment on the matter by the time of going to print.