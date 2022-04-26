Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot
Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot

  • At least 35 fire engines are on spot where the fire started more than six hours ago. Efforts are on to douse the flame.
Fire at Manesar, Gurugram.(ANI)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A massive fire erupted reportedly in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late Monday. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area.

At least 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed huge flames and a cloud of smoke rising from the area. Many residents of Gurugram captured the blaze from their balconies and shared images and videos on social media platforms.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

