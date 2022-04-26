Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot
A massive fire erupted reportedly in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late Monday. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area.
At least 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours.
A video shared by news agency ANI showed huge flames and a cloud of smoke rising from the area. Many residents of Gurugram captured the blaze from their balconies and shared images and videos on social media platforms.
There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.
Bengal teen who set herself ablaze succumbs
A 15-year-old girl who had set herself on fire on April 14 at Maynaguri in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district following threats from a man who allegedly tried to rape her in February, died in hospital early on Monday morning, police said. The Class 8 student escaped the alleged rape attempt on February 28. The main accused, Ajay Roy said the family began facing threats after lodging a police complaint in March.
Delhiwale: Piecing Tolstoy in times of war
This is a unique statue dedicated to Tolstoy's in Delhi. In Delhi, as is elsewhere, Tolstoy lies too far removed from the present. In these times of conflict, when one hopes for peace, it is a suitable time to read Tolstoy's 'War and Peace'. To understand the logic of having Tolstoy's statue in the city of Ghalib, one might as well look back to the recent past. Maxim Gorky's novel 'Mother' attained cult status.
SC agrees to hear pleas by Chintels residents
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by 188 residents of Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso where six floors of a tower collapsed on February 10, causing two deaths and sparking fears among residents about the structural safety of the condominium's other buildings.
Delhi schools enforce SOPs ahead of exam season
Three days after the Delhi government issued Covid guidelines for educational institutes, schools across the national capital said they have started enforcing the standard operations procedures as they gear up for the Central Board of Secondary Education Term-2 board exams that begin on Tuesday. Veena Goel, principal, Apeejay School, Pitampura, said the school has discontinued physical assemblies and was holding assemblies through the school's public announcement system or in the hybrid mode.
Delhi HC raps cops over security breach at Kejriwal’s house
Holding the Delhi Police responsible for the security lapses that resulted in the vandalism at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on March 31, the Delhi high court on Monday demanded an explanation from the police commissioner over fixing responsibility on errant officials.
