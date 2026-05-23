A 30-year-old man wanted in multiple criminal cases was arrested after a brief shoot-out with police in Faridabad late Thursday night, senior police officers said. Wanted criminal arrested after shoot-out with police in Faridabad

Police said the suspect is a resident of Machgar village in the Chhainsa area. Senior officers said they received information about his presence near Phujjupur, following which crime branch units launched a vehicle-checking operation to intercept him.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the suspect was intercepted near the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal underpass around 11pm, when he allegedly fired three rounds at the police team.

“Police opened retaliatory fire and the suspect was hit in the left leg, following which he was nabbed,” he said.

“A country-made pistol, three empty cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot,” he added.

Police said the suspect has at least seven criminal cases, including loot, dacoity, attempted murder, assault and illegal arms possession, registered against him in Faridabad, Karnal and Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi.

Police said that on Wednesday morning, he had allegedly opened fire at an employee of a hotel in Sector 12 following a petty dispute, after which a case of attempt to murder was registered against him at the Central Faridabad police station. Since then, police had been carrying out raids to arrest him.

A separate case of attempt to murder was registered against the suspect for allegedly firing at the police team during Thursday night’s encounter, police said.