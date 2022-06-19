'Will give more money than…' : Gurugram man offers blank cheques to cops on Twitter, top cop replies
A local resident claiming to be the chief of a Hindu outfit offered money to two policemen on Twitter, asking them to lodge a case over cow smuggling.
A senior police official said they will take legal action against the man for the slanderous post.
"There are criminal cases against the man in various districts. As of now, officers are busy with the ongoing agitation, so this tweet is not on our priority list. Once we get free, we'll take legal action under appropriate sections of law," Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said.
Chaudhary Sat Prakash Nain, who identified himself as the national president of the Hindu Suraksha Dal, posted a picture of two blank cheques with his tweet, asking the DCP, South, and the SHO, Bhondsi police station, to fill any amount and help him against cow smugglers.
"The Gurugram police, please tell how much money the smugglers have given to kill me...will give more than him. File a case. These are the copies of blank cheques," read the tweet.
When contacted, Nain said he was forced to do so as cows are being smuggled every day and the policemen took no action.
"My brother Mandeep had filed a complaint on June 16 but police did not even register an FIR while more than 15 accused came to our home to kill me and my brother. The accused were carrying weapons with them," he alleged.
"I will send these cheques to officials concerned through a registered post soon because me and my brother have received life threats," Nain said.
