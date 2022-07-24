With 99.75%, Gurugram girl shares AIR 1 with 17 others in ISC exam results
Anandita Mishra, a science student of Scottish High International School, Gurugram, bagged All India Rank 1 with 99.75% in the Class 12 ISC exams, 2022--the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Sunday-- and is among the 18 students across the country to have secured the first position in the board examination with the same set of marks.
“I am extremely happy and relieved that all the hard work paid off. Class 12 was a difficult and wild ride but everyone’s support and wishes made it a lot better. I am still deciding as to which college to attend but I wish to pursue economics and then concentrate on behavioural economics research,” said Mishra.
According to data available on the CISCE website, 13 students from Gurugram secured the top three positions in the Class 12 ISC examinations out of 154 rank holders across the country.
A total of 58 students secured the second position with 99.5% by scoring 398 in the best of four subjects (English mandatory plus the subjects where the candidate has secured the maximum marks).
With a percentage of 99.5%, Mishra’s twin brother Aditya Mishra, a science student in the same school, secured the second position at the national level, along with Kashif Chopra, a science student from The Shri Ram School Aravalli. “What helped me stay focussed while preparing for the board exams was maintaining a balance between academics and other activities. I will pursue engineering from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania,” said Chopra.
Aditya Mishra said it was extremely overwhelming to see the result and it almost felt unreal for the first few minutes. “I am grateful to the school for their support...I wish to study computer science and hope to use the skills that I imbibe in the future to do something good for society,” he said.
Six students from The Shri Ram School Aravalli, three from Scottish High and one from Shikshantar Senior Secondary School secured the third position with 99.25%
Khushi Gupta (science), Tatva Amogh Rawal (science) and Sonakshi Pandit (commerce), all students of Scottish High International School, bagged the third position at the national level with 99.25%. Taanisi Soni of the same school topped the humanities stream with 98.75% marks.
Kartikey Saini, chairman of Scottish High International School, said it is for the first time in the last 18 years that students from the school have secured the first three positions. “We are extremely proud of our students and teachers,” he said.
Gerry Arathoon, chief secretary of CISCE said this year, a total of 96,940 candidates appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 99.38%. “This year, girls have performed better than boys, with a 99.52% pass percent. A 99.26% pass rate has been attained by boys,” he said.
