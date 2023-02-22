Woman dies after falling from fifth floor, family alleges murder

A woman died after falling from the fifth floor of a house in Rajeev Nagar in Sector 14, early Monday morning, police said on Tuesday.

Police said she was living together with her male friend at the house from which she fell. Her live-in partner and another person rushed her to the hospital on a scooter but could not be saved as she had sustained grievous head injuries.

They said the male friend also alerted the woman’s family and the police. However, the woman’s older sister has alleged that she was pushed to her death by her live-in partner following an altercation.

Police said a day before the incident, the deceased woman and her live-in partner had a quarrel during which he allegedly broke her mobile phone.

On a complaint given by the woman;s older sister, an FIR against the woman’s live-in partner was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station on Monday evening, said police.

Inspector Krishan Kant, station house officer of Sector 14 police station, said a medical board comprised doctors Lalit Chopra and Sudhir Kumar was constituted to carry out the autopsy on Monday evening.

Kumar said the viscera was preserved for forensic analysis. “There were internal injuries and skull fractures caused by the fall. Body swabs were preserved to ascertain whether the deceased was sexually assaulted before death,” he said.

Investigators said the deceased hailed from Sikkim and was living in Gurugram since the past six or seven years. She worked as a cook in condominiums, they said.