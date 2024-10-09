Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman run over by speeding car near Sidhrawali, dies

ByDebashish Karmakar, Gurugram
Oct 10, 2024 05:24 AM IST

A senior police officer said that soon after the accident, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

A 40-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a speeding car on NH-48 near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 5pm when the victim was waiting along the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway for public transport, they added. 

he car was seized, and police are working to trace the owner through its registration with the Rewari RTO, investigators said. (File Photo)
he car was seized, and police are working to trace the owner through its registration with the Rewari RTO, investigators said. (File Photo)

According to police, the car, a Swift Dzire, veered off course and hit the victim, Jyoti Rani, inflicting a severe head injury. Investigators said that at the time of the incident, Rani was going to a market in Dharuhera from her residence in Sidhrawali. 

A senior police officer said that soon after the accident, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. “Bystanders alerted police, after which an ambulance was arranged, and she was rushed to the hospital. However, due to severe head injury and bleeding, she could not survive,” he said. 

The officer further added that the driver may have lost control of the car due to speeding or being distracted on the phone. The car was seized, and police are working to trace the owner through its registration with the Rewari Regional Transport Office. 

“We have seized the car from the spot, and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday,” the officer said. 

Sandeep Kumar, the public relations officer for Gurugram police, said that efforts are underway to locate and arrest the driver. “We will soon contact the transport department to get details of the owner and trace the person who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident,” he said. 

Based on the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday night. 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On