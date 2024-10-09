Woman run over by speeding car near Sidhrawali, dies

A 40-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a speeding car on NH-48 near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 5pm when the victim was waiting along the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway for public transport, they added. he car was seized, and police are working to trace the owner through its registration with the Rewari RTO, investigators said. (File Photo)

According to police, the car, a Swift Dzire, veered off course and hit the victim, Jyoti Rani, inflicting a severe head injury. Investigators said that at the time of the incident, Rani was going to a market in Dharuhera from her residence in Sidhrawali.

A senior police officer said that soon after the accident, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. “Bystanders alerted police, after which an ambulance was arranged, and she was rushed to the hospital. However, due to severe head injury and bleeding, she could not survive,” he said.

The officer further added that the driver may have lost control of the car due to speeding or being distracted on the phone. The car was seized, and police are working to trace the owner through its registration with the Rewari Regional Transport Office.

“We have seized the car from the spot, and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Wednesday,” the officer said.

Sandeep Kumar, the public relations officer for Gurugram police, said that efforts are underway to locate and arrest the driver. “We will soon contact the transport department to get details of the owner and trace the person who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident,” he said.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday night.