Wrong-side parking earns Gurugram traffic police 4.61 cr in fines in 5 mnths

The Gurugram traffic police have issued fines totalling ₹4.61 crore to 85,415 motorists for wrong-side parking violations in the first five months of 2025, officers said on Saturday. The drive, conducted under Sections 122 and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, was aimed at curbing congestion and improving road safety, particularly in commercial and high-traffic zones, they added. A Gurugram traffic police crane tows away a car for wrong-side parking in the Civil Lines area earlier this week. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Kumar Lohan said that wrong-side parking creates bottlenecks, leading to severe traffic snarls. “Vehicles parked anywhere along the road result in severe traffic snarls as they eat up a major chunk of the lanes and cause bottlenecking. Even one or two wrongly parked vehicles can cause jams stretching up to 100-200 metres,” he added.

To enforce the rules, traffic police used wheel locks and cranes to tow away vehicles. “In case of towing, charges for the crane are also imposed on the violator,” Lohan added.

According to traffic police data, in January, 19,272 violators were fined ₹1.05 crore, followed by 17,511 in February ( ₹98.17 lakh), 15,446 in March ( ₹77.23 lakh), 12,406 in April ( ₹62.03 lakh), and 20,780 in May ( ₹1.18 crore).

Officials identified MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, August Kranti Marg, Sadar Bazaar, and metro station zones such as Iffco Chowk, Sikanderpur, and Dronacharya as hotspots for wrong-side parking. Many violators include cab, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw drivers waiting to pick up passengers near metro stations, contributing to chaos, especially during peak hours, they added.

“Auto rickshaws or e-rickshaws often stop right on the road to lift passengers, causing snarls and even collisions, as people are often in a hurry,” said a zonal officer, requesting anonymity.

In old city areas like Sadar Bazaar, narrow roads are further congested by residents who park vehicles directly outside shops, ignoring traffic rules. “Even on Golf Course Road and Sohna Road, people leave vehicles roadside while shopping, often resisting enforcement efforts,” said a senior traffic officer, also asking not to be named.

Residents echoed the need for stricter enforcement. “MG Road traffic is smooth when police crack down on autos and rickshaws. On other days, its chaos,” said Pranav Yadav, a Sector 28 resident.

DCP Lohan, meanwhile, added that the drive will continue, and challans are being audited to impound vehicles of habitual offenders.