‘Yellow’ alert on, light rain likely in Gurugram for next 3 days: IMD

Residents may soon get some relief from the sweltering heat with the weathermen predicting scattered to light rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chandigarh said it expected light and scattered rain across north-west India between June 16 and June 18.

As far as temperature is concerned, there will be no sudden fall in the next 24 hours, but after that, it could dip by four to five degrees over the following three to four days, said the IMD.

Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh, said a western disturbance has developed over parts of Haryana, Punjab and adjoining areas and it is being supported by the prevailing easterly winds, which will help in enhancing rain.

“Light to scattered rainfall was recorded in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Wednesday and it has brought the temperature down by a few degrees. It rained in Chandigarh, Ambala, and it is expected that light rain may take place in Gurugram and south Haryana as well on Wednesday night,” said Singh.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius (°C), a couple of degrees lower than Tuesday’s 44°C, while the minimum was recorded at 27.3°C, down from 31.1°C on Tuesday. The hottest place in Haryana was Bopani, in adjoining Faridabad, which recorded a high of 45.9°C, the IMD Chandigarh said.

The weather department said the average maximum temperature in the state was 3.6 degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was also above normal by 3.8 degrees, the IMD said.

For the next three days, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Gururgam and south Haryana predicting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Singh also said that heat is expected to ease in Delhi-NCR as rain and thundershowers were reported in the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, and light rain in north Punjab and Haryana. “The weather system developing over north-west India will ensure that heatwave conditions abate, and temperature dips by a few degrees in the next three days,” he said.

