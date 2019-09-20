Gurugram: Realtor booked for cheating, forging documents

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:33 IST

Gurugram The director of a city-based real estate firm, who is in jail for several years, has been booked for allegedly duping a landowner of eight acres by allegedly forged the general power of attorney (GPA).

The land in question, in Sector 47, was owned by one Sarup Singh Thakran, a Jharsa resident, who was a judicial officer in the Delhi government, and his family members. He alleged that a fake GPA was created and was also registered in Delhi to change the ownership of this land, without his consent.

On his complaint, a case against the director of the company has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 470 (forged document), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Thursday.

Thakran has submitted, in his complaint to the police, that he and his brothers entered into a collaboration with the developer in 2004 for developing a residential tower in Sector 47. However, the developer allegedly executed the legal documents and sale fraudulently without his knowledge.

In his complaint to the police, he alleged that the said act of the developer has left him in the lurch, as the agreement was with the company and not the director, who is alleged to have created the fake GPA. “I have not executed the GPA,” he submitted.

He has alleged that a fake GPA and sale deed was used by the developer to get permission from the department of town and country planning to forcibly take over his land and undertake construction using threats and muscle power, he stated.

Thakran said that the GPA does not have his signature or thumb impressions, and the document, when checked properly, would reveal the forgery. The allegedly forged GPA was executed by the developer without his consent and knowledge and was registered in Seelampur, to hoodwink him, he submitted.

He also alleged that while the market value of his land was over ₹60 crore, he has been paid only ₹4 crore and also that the 10% share in flats, promised, has not been given.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar police station, said a case had been registered and police are investigating the case.

In another case of fraud, a resident of Sector 56 was allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh by a woman, who posed as an employee of a private bank, on the pretext of renewing his insurance policy.

According to the police, the incident took place in August, when the complainant received a phone call from the woman, who identified herself as an employee of a private bank, told him that his insurance policy was about to lapse and he needed to renew it in the next few days. Police said the complainant transferred ₹1 lakh online, before realising he had been conned.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 22:32 IST