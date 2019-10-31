Gurugram: Repair work of Hero Honda Chowk flyover leads to snarl

cities

Oct 31, 2019

Gurugram After the main carriageway of Hero Honda flyover on National Highway-48, from the Jaipur to Delhi side, was closed on Thursday, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at the Hero Honda Chowk during the evening peak hours.

The carriageway is likely to remain shut until December 1, for carrying out repair work of the damaged portion.

According to the traffic police, barriers were installed around 1pm on Thursday to execute the traffic diversion plan. However, after 5pm, there was heavy traffic congestion at the spot due to vehicles moving from the Jaipur to Delhi side, and commuters moving from Subhash Chowk to Delhi.

Azad Singh, station house officer (SHO), traffic police station-1, said, “The traffic congestion began around 5pm and lasted for next at least two-and-a-half hours. The traffic was impacted till Khandsa Chowk. The prime reason for the congestion was that the people did not know about the construction work and they were not using the diversion implemented by the traffic police.”

The NHAI opened two U-turns below the Hero Honda flyover on Thursday for commuters moving from Gurugram to Manesar and another for those moving from Manesar to Gurugram. Traffic police officers and Gurugram police personnel were also deployed at the intersection to manage the traffic.

Traffic police had earlier issued an advisory, asking those moving from Jaipur to Delhi to use the service lane. Commuters moving from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Jaipur were directed to go through the underpass, take a U-turn after crossing it and then take a left towards Jaipur. Commuters going from Delhi to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk were directed to take a left towards Subhash Chowk and then take a U-turn to move towards the intersection.

“Currently, the traffic plan is in its trial period. We are trying to find the best possible way to reduce congestion and decide the most suitable diversions,” Singh said.

Commuters who were stuck in the snarl said that they had to wait for at least 20 minutes to cross the intersection. Satyam, who was travelling in his car and going towards Rajiv Chowk, said, “I am coming from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and I have been stuck here for around 30 minutes. I did not know about the ongoing construction work.”

Harkesh Kumar Bhardwaj, an official who works with the Income Tax department, said, “We are coming from Manesar side and have to go to Pataudi. It has been around 20 minutes since we have been here.”

Besides the repair work, the traffic moving from Jaipur to Delhi was also impacted, as several vehicles were parked along the main road.

A traffic police officer, who was posted at the spot, said, “People have illegally parked their vehicles on the side of the road and due to this, the traffic going towards Rajiv Chowk is impacted even more. We are yet to get a crane to tow away these vehicles.”

